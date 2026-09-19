Watch Dallas Cowboys vs Washington Commanders NFL game LIVE: Online stream, TV channels, and kick-off time

Dallas Cowboys vs Washington Commanders kick-off time

20 Sept 2026 - 16:25 AT&T Stadium

The Dallas Cowboys host the Washington Commanders at AT&T Stadium (Arlington, Texas) in a NFC East divisional showdown, during Week 2 of the NFL regular season. The game is scheduled to kick-off at 9.25pm (BST) on Sunday, September 20.

How to watch Dallas Cowboys vs Washington Commanders

The game will be screened live on NFL Game Pass on DAZN.

NFL Game Pass on DAZN is the official way to watch the 2026/27 NFL season, offering access to every game live and on-demand. This includes the regular season, the playoffs, and Super Bowl LXI. Access to NFL Redzone and the NFL Network is also available. You can purchase NFL Game Pass as a standalone package without needing a regular DAZN subscription.

DAZN offers two primary tiers for the full NFL season, Regular and Ultimate, with options to pay all at once or in monthly instalments.

Subscription Tier Upfront One-off Price Monthly Instalment Plan (12 months) Season Pro Regular £179.99* £18.99 / month Season Pro Ultimate £199.99** £21.99 / month

* If purchasing the 'Season Pro Regular' package upfront, you will make a saving of £47, compared with paying for it monthly over 12 months.

** If purchasing the 'Season Pro Ultimate' package upfront, you will make a saving of £63, compared with paying for it monthly over 12 months.

Those choosing the 'Season Pro Ultimate' package will also receive these additional features:

Multiview Screen Sharing : Ultimate subscribers can watch up to four live games simultaneously on one screen. This is ideal for packed Sunday nights when multiple games are happening at the same time.

Enhanced Picture and Sound : The Ultimate tier introduces High Dynamic Range (HDR) video quality and Dolby 5.1 surround sound. These enhancements apply to marquee broadcasts, including Thursday Night Football, Sunday Night Football, key playoff games, and the Super Bowl.

Alternative Broadcast Feeds : Ultimate gives you access to popular alternative commentaries. This includes the ManningCast with Peyton and Eli Manning, as well as TNF Prime Vision which overlays Next Gen Stats directly onto the live feed.

Account Sharing Limits : If you want to share your account with family or watch on the go, the Regular plan limits you to 2 streams on the exact same internet connection (IP address). The Ultimate plan expands this significantly, allowing up to 5 concurrent streams across 2 entirely different physical locations.

NB: Two Sunday games per week (one game from the 6pm window and one game from the 9pm window) will be subject to blackout restrictions. These two blacked-out games are not live on NFL Game Pass, but they are made available to watch fully on-demand 24 hours after the game ends.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Dallas Cowboys vs Washington Commanders Team News

Both teams suffered narrow divisional losses in Week 1, the Cowboys falling 28-20 to the New York Giants and the Commanders losing a 24-22 nail-biter to the Philadelphia Eagles.

Dallas Cowboys Team News

The big story for Dallas centers on their defense, which is missing two critical starters who were injured against the Giants. Head coach Brian Schottenheimer has adjusted the depth chart to cope with these absences.

Malik Hooker (S) - OUT : Hooker fractured his forearm in Week 1 and underwent surgery. P.J. Locke is expected to step up and see increased snaps alongside Caleb Downs in the secondary.

DeMarvion Overshown (LB) - OUT : The starting middle linebacker strained his hamstring in the opener. While he will avoid injured reserve, the Cowboys have elevated practice squad depth to compensate for his short-term absence.

Dorance Armstrong (EDGE) - AVAILABLE : In a massive boost to the pass rush, leading edge rusher Dorance Armstrong returns to action this week after serving a Week 1 suspension. He will join a defensive front anchored by new contract signee Quinnen Williams and veteran Kenny Clark.

Ajani Cornelius (OT) & James Houston (OLB) - AVAILABLE : Both players practiced fully at the end of the week and carry no injury designations for Sunday.

Injured Reserve Notes : Starting guard Tyler Smith remains sidelined on IR with a thumb injury.

Washington Commanders Team News

The Commanders, under head coach Dan Quinn, face a massive challenge as they travel to Arlington without their top defensive communicator.

Frankie Luvu (LB) - OUT : The veteran linebacker, defensive field general, and team captain was ruled out after suffering a groin/hamstring strain against the Eagles. Kain Medrano is projected to see extended playing time in the rotation.

Chig Okonkwo (TE) - OUT : The starting tight end left Week 1 early with a groin/hamstring issue and has officially been sidelined for Week 2.

Javon Kinlaw (DT) - QUESTIONABLE : Kinlaw missed practice time during the week due to a back injury, making his status on the interior defensive line one to watch right up until kickoff.

Jayden Daniels (QB) - HEALTHY : The 25-year-old quarterback enters the game fully healthy. He flashed his signature dual-threat capability in Week 1, and the Commanders plan to lean heavily on his rushing ability to pressure a vulnerable Cowboys run defense that allowed 165 yards on the ground last week.



