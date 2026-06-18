Today's game between Czechia and South Africa will kick-off at 18 Jun 2026, 17:00.

Czechia vs South Africa is available to watch live in the UK via BBC One and BBC iPlayer. The match can also be streamed online through the BBC Sport website.

Czechia and South Africa meet at Atlanta Stadium on June 18 in a Group A fixture at the 2026 FIFA World Cup that neither side can afford to lose. Both teams opened the tournament with defeats, and a second loss would leave them with almost no margin for error heading into their final group games.

Miroslav Koubek's Czechs fell 2-1 to South Korea in Guadalajara, conceding twice in a dramatic 21-minute spell after Ladislav Krejci had headed them in front. Patrik Schick, their chief goal threat, was withdrawn at 64 minutes having made minimal impact against a well-organised Korean defensive block.

South Africa's start was worse. Bafana Bafana lost 2-0 to co-hosts Mexico and had two players sent off, with Sphephelo Sithole and Themba Zwane both receiving red cards. Hugo Broos' side struggled to create chances even with a full complement of players, and those two suspensions will now bite hard in Atlanta.

The absences of Sithole and Zwane strip South Africa of midfield options and attacking creativity at the worst possible moment. Teboho Mokoena will need to carry an even greater burden in the middle of the park, while 21-year-old Relebohile Mofokeng will be expected to provide the spark in attack.

For Czechia, the question is whether Schick can rediscover his form after a frustrating opener. Tomas Soucek had a header ruled out for offside against South Korea that would have extended their lead, and the West Ham midfielder will be desperate to make his presence felt from set pieces again.

With both sides sitting at the foot of Group A standings on zero points, this match in Atlanta is as close to a must-win as the group stage gets. Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch.

How to watch Czechia vs South Africa with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Czechia are managed by Miroslav Koubek. No injuries or suspensions have been confirmed for the Czechs ahead of this fixture, and no probable lineup has been released. Team news will be updated closer to kick-off.

South Africa boss Hugo Broos faces a significant selection headache. Sphephelo Sithole and Themba Zwane are both suspended after receiving red cards in the opening 2-0 defeat to Mexico, ruling them out of this game entirely. No further injury information has been provided, and no probable lineup has been confirmed at this stage.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions 13 S. Sithole

11 T. Zwane

Form

Czechia head into this match having won three of their last five games, drawing none and losing two. Their most recent outing was a 2-1 defeat to South Korea at this World Cup, having conceded twice after taking the lead. Prior to the tournament, they beat Kosovo 2-1 and Guatemala 3-1 in friendlies, and recorded wins over Ireland and Denmark in World Cup qualifying, both finishing 2-2 but counted as wins in the data. Across those five matches, Czechia scored ten goals and conceded seven.

South Africa's last five results show one win, two draws, and two losses. Their most recent match was the 2-0 loss to Mexico that opened their World Cup campaign. Before that, they beat Jamaica 1-0 away, drew 0-0 with Nicaragua, and split two matches against Panama with a loss and a draw. Bafana Bafana scored just three goals across those five games while conceding four.





Head-to-Head Record





No head-to-head data is available for these two nations. This fixture in Atlanta represents a rare meeting between Czechia and South Africa on the international stage.

Standings

In Group A of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, Czechia currently sit third and South Africa fourth after the opening round of fixtures.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Czechia vs South Africa today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: