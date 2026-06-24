World Cup - Grp. A Mexico City Stadium

Today's game between Czechia and Mexico will kick-off at 25 Jun 2026, 02:00.

Gemini

Czechia vs Mexico is available to watch live in the United Kingdom on BBC One and BBC iPlayer. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Czechia and Mexico meet at Mexico City Stadium on June 24 in the final Group A fixture of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, with the co-hosts already through to the Round of 32 and Miroslav Koubek's side fighting for their tournament lives.

Mexico arrive having won both of their opening matches without conceding a single goal. Javier Aguirre's side beat South Africa 2-0 on Matchday 1, then edged South Korea 1-0 in Guadalajara thanks to Luis Romo's second-half finish. Six points from six means El Tri are through, and Aguirre has spoken of wanting to use this match to build momentum before the knockout rounds.

For Czechia, the situation could not be more different. Koubek's team drew 1-1 with South Africa in Atlanta on Matchday 2, with Michal Sadilek's early goal cancelled out by a late Teboho Mokoena penalty. That left them on one point, level with South Africa at the foot of the group.

A win at the Azteca would move Czechia to four points and keep their qualification hopes alive, depending on what happens in the parallel South Africa vs South Korea fixture. A defeat ends their tournament. The stakes for Koubek's side are absolute.

Patrik Schick and Adam Hlozek lead the Czech attacking threat, while Santiago Gimenez and Julian Quinones carry Mexico's danger up front. The Azteca crowd will back El Tri, but Czechia have nothing to lose and everything to play for.

Here is everything you need to know about where to watch Czechia vs Mexico, including TV channel options, live stream details, and kick-off time.

How to watch Czechia vs Mexico with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Miroslav Koubek has a full squad available for this Group A decider. No injuries or suspensions are listed for Czechia heading into the fixture. The projected XI has Matej Kovar in goal, with Robin Hranac, Ladislav Krejci, and Tomas Holes forming the back three. Vladimir Coufal and Michal Sadilek are expected in the wide positions, with Vladimir Darida and Lukas Cerv in central midfield. Adam Hlozek and Alexandr Sojka support Patrik Schick in attack.

Javier Aguirre also has no reported injuries or suspensions to contend with. Mexico's projected XI features Jose Rangel in goal, a back four of Jesus Gallardo, Johan Vasquez, Israel Reyes, and Jorge Sanchez, with Erik Lira, Brian Gutierrez, and Luis Romo in midfield. Roberto Alvarado and Julian Quinones flank Santiago Gimenez in attack. Updates will be added closer to kick-off if anything changes.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions 14 D. Jurasek Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

Czechia arrive with a mixed recent record of two wins, one draw, and two defeats from their last five matches. Their most recent result was a 1-1 draw with South Africa in the World Cup on June 18, and before that a 2-1 defeat to South Korea on June 12. Earlier in the run, they beat Guatemala 3-1 and Kosovo 2-1 in pre-tournament friendlies, and drew 2-2 with Denmark in World Cup qualification. Across those five matches, Czechia scored seven goals and conceded seven.

Mexico's recent form tells a starkly different story. El Tri have won all five of their last five matches. Their most recent outing was the 1-0 World Cup win over South Korea on June 19, and before that a 2-0 victory over South Africa on June 11. They also beat Serbia 5-1, Australia 1-0, and Ghana 2-0 in pre-tournament preparation. Mexico have scored eleven goals and conceded none across those five games, keeping clean sheets in every match.





Head-to-Head Record





No head-to-head data between Czechia and Mexico is available across the last five meetings on record. This Group A encounter at Mexico City Stadium represents the fixture on record for this dataset.

Standings

In Group A, Mexico sit top with six points from two matches. Czechia are third in the group with one point after two games.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Czechia vs Mexico today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.

Apple TV, Roku & Consoles : These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.



