Conference League - Final Stage Selhurst Park

Today's game between Crystal Palace and Shakhtar Donetsk will kick-off at 7 May 2026, 20:00.

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The TV channel and live stream options for Crystal Palace vs Shakhtar Donetsk are listed below. In the United Kingdom, the match is available to watch on TNT Sports 2. Supporters can access the broadcast by signing up through TNT Sports via BT Sport.

If you are travelling outside the UK and want to access your usual streaming service, a Virtual Private Network can help you get around geo-restrictions. A VPN lets you connect to a server in your home country so you can stream the match as normal, wherever you are.

| Broadcaster | Channel | Action | |---|---|---| | TNT Sports | TNT Sports 2 | [Watch live](https://go.skimresources.com?id=211948X1692227&xs=1&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bt.com%2Fsport%2Fbuy) |

Crystal Palace host Shakhtar Donetsk at Selhurst Park in the second leg of their UEFA Conference League semifinal, with Oliver Glasner's side carrying a commanding two-goal advantage from the first meeting in Krakow.

The first leg produced a memorable night for Palace. Ismaila Sarr scored the fastest goal in Conference League history within seconds of kick-off, and Chris Richards added to the occasion with a long throw that led directly to a third goal in a 3-1 win that has put the Eagles firmly in control of the tie.

Shakhtar will need to overturn that deficit to reach the final. The Ukrainian side has shown real resilience in domestic competition this season, and they will not travel to south London without belief, but the task is a steep one.

Palace's form in the Premier League has been inconsistent. A 3-0 defeat to Bournemouth on May 3 was a reminder of the toll that European football takes on a squad stretched across two competitions, and Glasner will need to manage his resources carefully for this occasion.

Shakhtar, by contrast, arrive in decent shape. Four wins from their last five matches across all competitions, including a victory over Dynamo Kyiv on May 3, suggest a side that has not eased off despite the scale of the task ahead.

Selhurst Park will be rocking for a fixture that could send Crystal Palace to a European final. Here is everything you need to know about how to watch the game live.

How to watch Crystal Palace vs Shakhtar Donetsk with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

Crystal Palace have two players listed as injured ahead of this fixture: Eddie Nketiah and Cheick Doucoure are both sidelined. No suspensions are listed for the home side. Glasner's projected XI reads: D. Henderson; J. Canvot, M. Lacroix, C. Richards, Y. Pino; D. Munoz, T. Mitchell, I. Sarr, A. Wharton; D. Kamada, J. Mateta.

Shakhtar Donetsk have no injuries or suspensions listed ahead of the second leg. Their projected XI reads: D. Riznyk; V. Tobias, M. Matviyenko, P. Henrique, V. Bondar; A. Santana, Pedrinho, M. Gomes, Newerton; O. Ocheretko, Kaua Elias. Further updates will be added closer to kick-off if the situation changes.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions 9 E. Nketiah

28 C. Doucoure Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

Crystal Palace have recorded one win, one draw, and three defeats across their last five matches in all competitions. Their standout result in that run was a 3-1 victory over Shakhtar Donetsk in the Conference League first leg on April 30, which remains the foundation of their advantage in this tie. They drew 0-0 with West Ham before that, and their most recent outing was a 3-0 defeat to Bournemouth on May 3. Palace have scored five goals and conceded seven across those five matches.

Shakhtar Donetsk have won four of their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent result was a 2-1 win over Dynamo Kyiv on May 3 in the Ukrainian Premier League. Their only defeat in that run was the first-leg loss at Selhurst Park. They beat Kudrivka 3-1, Zorya 2-1, and Polissya Zhytomyr 1-0 in domestic play, scoring eight goals and conceding five across the five matches.





Head-to-Head Record

CRY Last match SHK 1 Win 0 Draws 0 Wins Shakhtar Donetsk 1 - 3 Crystal Palace 3 Goals scored 1 Games over 2.5 goals 1/1 Both teams scored 1/1





The only recorded meeting between Crystal Palace and Shakhtar Donetsk took place on April 30, 2026, in the Conference League semifinal first leg. Crystal Palace won 3-1, with Shakhtar scoring the sole goal for the Ukrainian side. That result is the sole entry in the available head-to-head dataset, meaning this second leg at Selhurst Park is only the second competitive fixture between the two clubs.

Standings

In the Conference League standings, Crystal Palace sit tenth and Shakhtar Donetsk occupy sixth place. Shakhtar's higher league position reflects a stronger group-stage campaign, but Palace's two-goal lead from the first leg means the table standings carry little weight as the tie heads into its decisive second leg at Selhurst Park.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Crystal Palace vs Shakhtar Donetsk today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: