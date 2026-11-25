How to watch Crystal Palace vs Real Sociedad with a VPN

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

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Get a reliable VPN . Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).

. Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet). Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast.

Connect to the server . Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).

. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.

Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

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Match Preview

Europa League - Game Week 5 26 Nov 2026 - 15:00 Selhurst Park

Crystal Palace host Real Sociedad at Selhurst Park in London in a Europa League fixture that finds both clubs in need of a lift.

Thomas Frank takes his side into the game after a 3-2 Premier League defeat at Coventry City on November 21. Palace have lost three of their last five matches in all competitions, and Frank is still looking for his first result since taking charge.

Palace drew 1-1 with Hoffenheim in their previous European outing on November 5. They sit 21st in the Europa League table, so every point matters at home.

Real Sociedad arrive under Pellegrino Matarazzo with their own concerns. They lost 3-2 at Racing Santander in LaLiga on November 22, a result that ended a run of form that had included a 1-0 win over Rayo Vallecano.

The Basque side also drew 1-1 with Lyon in their last Europa League game and are 20th in the competition, just one place above Palace. Both clubs have work to do to climb the table.

Here is what you need to know about the match, from team news to recent form.

Team news & squads