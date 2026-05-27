Conference League - Final Stage Red Bull Arena Leipzig

Today's game between Crystal Palace and Rayo Vallecano will kick-off at 27 May 2026, 20:00.

The UEFA Conference League Final is available to watch live in the UK on TNT Sports. The match will be broadcast on TNT Sports 1 and TNT Sports Ultimate, with a live stream also available through the respective platforms. HBO Max carries the rights in select other territories. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Crystal Palace and Rayo Vallecano meet at the Red Bull Arena in Leipzig on Wednesday, May 27, with the UEFA Conference League title on the line.

For Oliver Glasner's side, it is the biggest night in the club's history. The Eagles finished their Premier League campaign on a mixed note, losing 2-1 to Arsenal on the final day as the Gunners lifted the title at Selhurst Park, but none of that matters now. Europe is the prize.

Glasner himself will leave Crystal Palace at the end of the season, making this final his last act as manager. A European trophy would be a remarkable send-off.

Rayo Vallecano arrive as the more settled side domestically, finishing their LaLiga season in strong form. Inigo Perez has built a compact, disciplined squad that punches well above its weight at club level, and reaching a European final represents an extraordinary achievement for the Madrid outfit.

The Conference League table had Rayo sitting fifth and Crystal Palace tenth heading into the knockout rounds, but standings tell only part of the story. Both clubs navigated their respective paths to Leipzig by beating credible opposition, and neither arrives here by accident.

Leipzig is no stranger to major European occasions, having hosted fixtures during both the 2006 World Cup and UEFA EURO 2024. The Red Bull Arena provides a modern, atmospheric stage for what promises to be a tightly contested final.

Below, you will find everything you need to watch the match live, including TV channel details, live stream options, kick-off time, team news, and recent form.

How to watch Crystal Palace vs Rayo Vallecano with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

Crystal Palace manager Oliver Glasner is without Chris Richards and Edward Nketiah through injury, with no suspensions to contend with. The projected XI features Dean Henderson in goal, with a back line of Maxence Lacroix, Jaydee Canvot, Nathaniel Clyne, and Tyrick Mitchell. Ismaila Sarr, Daniel Munoz, Adam Wharton, and Daichi Kamada are expected to feature in midfield, with Yeremy Pino and Jean-Philippe Mateta leading the attack.

Rayo Vallecano are without Luiz Felipe through injury, and Inigo Perez has no suspended players to manage. The projected XI has Dani Cardenas in goal, a defence of Pathe Ciss, Florian Lejeune, Pep Chavarria, and Ivan Balliu, with Jorge de Frutos, Oscar Valentin, Alvaro Garcia, Isi Palazon, and Unai Lopez in midfield, and Alexandre Zurawski leading the line. Further updates will be added closer to kick-off if the situation changes.

Form

Crystal Palace head into the final with a mixed run of results, recording one win, two draws, and two losses across their last five matches. Their sole victory came against Shakhtar Donetsk in the Conference League, a 2-1 win that helped secure their place in the final. They drew twice with Everton and Brentford, both finishing 2-2, before losing 3-0 to Manchester City and then 2-1 to Arsenal on the final day of the Premier League season. Palace scored seven goals and conceded eight across those five games.

Rayo Vallecano arrive in far stronger shape, winning three of their last five and losing none. Their most recent outing was a 1-2 victory away at Deportivo Alaves in LaLiga, and they also beat Villarreal 2-0 and saw off Strasbourg 1-0 in the Conference League. Two draws against Valencia and Girona complete the run. Rayo scored six goals and conceded just two across that stretch, with two clean sheets underlining their defensive solidity.





Head-to-Head Record





Crystal Palace and Rayo Vallecano have no recorded head-to-head meetings in the dataset provided. This Conference League Final represents a first competitive encounter between the two clubs.

Standings

In the Conference League standings, Rayo Vallecano finished fifth in the league phase while Crystal Palace placed tenth. Both sides progressed through the knockout rounds to reach the final in Leipzig, with their respective league phase positions reflecting squad depth and rotation rather than the quality that carried them this far.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Crystal Palace vs Rayo Vallecano today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: