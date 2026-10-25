Premier League - Game Week 8 25 Oct 2026 - 10:00 Selhurst Park

Today's game between Crystal Palace and Newcastle United will kick off at 25 Oct 2026, 14:00.

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Crystal Palace vs Newcastle United is available to watch live in the United Kingdom. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Crystal Palace host Newcastle United at Selhurst Park in the Premier League, with both sides looking to arrest inconsistent runs and climb away from the bottom half of the table.

Pierre Sage's Palace arrive at this fixture low on confidence after a turbulent stretch. A 5-0 home defeat to Brighton was followed by back-to-back Europa League setbacks, though the Eagles did recover to earn a 2-2 draw in Istanbul against Besiktas in their most recent outing, showing they retain the capacity to respond.

Newcastle come into this match carrying their own wounds. Matthias Jaissle's side have lost three of their last five across all competitions, including a 4-1 defeat at Coventry City and a 1-0 loss to Aston Villa, leaving them 14th in the Premier League standings.

The Magpies are navigating a transitional period following a turbulent summer that saw captain Bruno Guimaraes depart for Arsenal in a £75 million deal, alongside the exits of Anthony Gordon and Sandro Tonali. The squad Jaissle is building looks markedly different from the one that lifted the Carabao Cup in 2025.

At Selhurst Park, Palace have shown they can be a difficult proposition at home, winning their most recent home Premier League fixture 3-1 against Nottingham Forest. Newcastle will need to be sharper than they have been in recent weeks to leave south London with anything.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Crystal Palace vs Newcastle United live.

How to watch Crystal Palace vs Newcastle United with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Pierre Sage is set to name a side featuring Walter Benitez in goal, with a back four of Chris Richards, Jaydee Canvot, Axel Disasi, and Tyrick Mitchell. Adam Wharton and Anan Khalaili are projected in midfield alongside Daichi Kamada, with Yeremy Pino and Dwight McNeil supporting Edward Nketiah up front. Chadi Riad, Takehiro Tomiyasu, Joergen Strand Larsen, and Quinten Timber are all sidelined through injury.

For Newcastle, Matthias Jaissle's projected XI has Lukas Hornicek between the posts, backed by a defence of Lewis Miley, Sven Botman, Lewis Hall, and Malick Thiaw. Harvey Barnes, Joseph Willock, Nico Gonzalez, and Joelinton are expected in midfield, with Jacob Murphy and Yoane Wissa leading the attack. Ewen Jaouen, Valentino Livramento, and Jacob Ramsey are listed as unavailable through injury.

Form

Crystal Palace have recorded one win, one draw, and three losses across their last five matches in all competitions. Their most recent result was a 2-2 Europa League draw at Besiktas, which followed a heavy 5-0 Premier League defeat to Brighton. Palace's only win in this run came against Nottingham Forest, whom they beat 3-1 at Selhurst Park. Across these five fixtures, the Eagles scored eight goals and conceded twelve, with defensive fragility a clear concern heading into this match.

Newcastle have won two and lost three of their last five across all competitions. Their most recent outing was a 4-1 Premier League defeat to Coventry City, while they also fell 1-0 to Aston Villa. The Magpies' best result in this run was a 2-1 win over Hull City. Newcastle scored six goals and conceded eleven across these five matches, pointing to vulnerabilities at both ends of the pitch.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides came on April 12, 2026, when Crystal Palace won 2-1 at Selhurst Park in the Premier League. Across the last five recorded head-to-head fixtures, Newcastle hold two wins to Palace's two, with one draw. Newcastle's most emphatic result in that run was a 5-0 home victory in April 2025, while Palace have won both of their home encounters in this sequence.

Standings

In the Premier League table, Crystal Palace currently sit 16th, with Newcastle United one place above them in 14th.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Crystal Palace vs Newcastle United today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: