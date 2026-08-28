Premier League - Game Week 2 28 Aug 2026 - 15:00 Selhurst Park

Today's game between Crystal Palace and Manchester City will kick-off at 28 Aug 2026, 20:00.

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Crystal Palace vs Manchester City is available to watch live in the UK. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Crystal Palace host Manchester City at Selhurst Park on Friday, August 28, in a Premier League Matchday 2 fixture. The south London ground provides the backdrop for what is an early test of ambition for both clubs as the new season takes shape.

Pierre Sage takes charge of his first competitive home game as Crystal Palace manager after replacing Oliver Glasner in the dugout. The French coach's opening league assignment ended in a 2-0 defeat to Everton, and he will be looking for a sharper response from his side on home turf.

Enzo Maresca arrives at Selhurst Park as Manchester City's new head coach, carrying the weight of expectation that comes with the role. City made a positive start to the campaign with a 2-1 win at Bournemouth last Saturday, giving Maresca early momentum.

Off the pitch, City have been active in the transfer market. Omar Marmoush has departed on loan to Tottenham, while the club remains in pursuit of Everton's Iliman Ndiaye. Questions over Jack Grealish's future also continue to circle as the window nears its close.

For Palace, the Ismaila Sarr situation adds an uncomfortable backdrop. Manager Sage has acknowledged the difficulty of resisting Liverpool's interest in the winger, though Sarr's absence is officially listed as a groin injury.

Palace supporters will point to their FA Cup victory over City at Wembley in May 2025 as evidence that this fixture is far from a foregone conclusion. City, though, have won the last two Premier League meetings between these sides by a combined margin of six goals to nil.

Here is everything you need to know about how to watch Crystal Palace vs Manchester City, including TV channel and live stream options, kick-off time, and the latest team news.

How to watch Crystal Palace vs Manchester City with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Pierre Sage is without Chadi Riad and Ismaila Sarr through injury for Crystal Palace, with no suspensions to contend with. The projected XI sees Dean Henderson in goal behind a back four of Daniel Munoz, Oscar Mingueza, Chris Richards, and Tyrick Mitchell, with Daichi Kamada, Adam Wharton, and Dwight McNeil in midfield and Edward Nketiah, Jean-Philippe Mateta, and Jaydee Canvot leading the attack.

Enzo Maresca has Jeremy Doku sidelined through injury as his only absentee, with no suspensions in the City squad. The projected XI lines up with Gianluigi Donnarumma in goal, a defence of Ruben Dias, Marc Guehi, Josko Gvardiol, and Rico Lewis, Mateo Kovacic and Nico O'Reilly in central midfield, and Phil Foden, Rayan Cherki, and Antoine Semenyo supporting Erling Haaland. Further updates will be added closer to kick-off if the situation changes.

Form

Crystal Palace arrive having lost their Premier League opener 2-0 to Everton on August 22. Across their last five matches, Palace have recorded two wins and three defeats. Both victories came in pre-season friendlies, against Fulham (2-1) and Al-Ula FC (3-1), while they conceded three goals in each of their other two pre-season outings against Freiburg and Lens. Palace have shipped eight goals across the five-game run while scoring six.

Manchester City's last five results show three wins and two defeats. Their most recent outing was a 2-1 Premier League win at Bournemouth on August 23. City also beat Atletico Madrid 3-1 and the K-League All Stars 3-1 in pre-season, though they suffered a 3-0 loss to Arsenal in the Community Shield and drew 1-1 with Inter in a friendly. City scored ten goals across those five matches and conceded six.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these sides came on May 13, 2026, when Manchester City beat Crystal Palace 3-0 at home in the Premier League. Before that, City won 3-0 at Selhurst Park in December 2025, also in the league. Across the last five meetings, City have won three, Palace have won one, and one match ended in a draw. The exception to City's recent dominance in this fixture was Palace's 1-0 FA Cup victory at Selhurst Park in May 2025, while a 2-2 Premier League draw at Selhurst Park in December 2024 is the only other result to go against City in this run.

Standings

In the Premier League table, Crystal Palace currently sit 16th while Manchester City are placed 8th.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Crystal Palace vs Manchester City today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: