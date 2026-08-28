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Premier League
team-logoCrystal Palace
Selhurst Park
team-logoManchester City
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How to watch today's Crystal Palace vs Manchester City Premier League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

TV Guide & Streaming
Crystal Palace vs Manchester City
Crystal Palace
Manchester City
Premier League

How to watch the Premier League match between Crystal Palace and Manchester City, as well as kick-off time and team news

crest
Premier League - Game Week 2
Selhurst Park

Today's game between Crystal Palace and Manchester City will kick-off at 28 Aug 2026, 20:00.

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Crystal Palace vs Manchester City is available to watch live in the UK. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

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Crystal Palace host Manchester City at Selhurst Park on Friday, August 28, in a Premier League Matchday 2 fixture. The south London ground provides the backdrop for what is an early test of ambition for both clubs as the new season takes shape.

Pierre Sage takes charge of his first competitive home game as Crystal Palace manager after replacing Oliver Glasner in the dugout. The French coach's opening league assignment ended in a 2-0 defeat to Everton, and he will be looking for a sharper response from his side on home turf.

Enzo Maresca arrives at Selhurst Park as Manchester City's new head coach, carrying the weight of expectation that comes with the role. City made a positive start to the campaign with a 2-1 win at Bournemouth last Saturday, giving Maresca early momentum.

Off the pitch, City have been active in the transfer market. Omar Marmoush has departed on loan to Tottenham, while the club remains in pursuit of Everton's Iliman Ndiaye. Questions over Jack Grealish's future also continue to circle as the window nears its close.

For Palace, the Ismaila Sarr situation adds an uncomfortable backdrop. Manager Sage has acknowledged the difficulty of resisting Liverpool's interest in the winger, though Sarr's absence is officially listed as a groin injury.

Palace supporters will point to their FA Cup victory over City at Wembley in May 2025 as evidence that this fixture is far from a foregone conclusion. City, though, have won the last two Premier League meetings between these sides by a combined margin of six goals to nil.

Here is everything you need to know about how to watch Crystal Palace vs Manchester City, including TV channel and live stream options, kick-off time, and the latest team news.

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How to watch Crystal Palace vs Manchester City with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

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A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Crystal Palace vs Manchester City Probable lineups

3-4-2-1
Crystal Palace crest
Crystal Palace
CRY
Formation
Manchester City crest
Manchester City
MCI
4-2-3-1
1D. Henderson6J. Canvot30O. Mingueza26C. Richards18D. Kamada9E. Nketiah11D. McNeil2D. Munoz20A. Wharton3T. Mitchell14J. Mateta1G. Donnarumma3R. Dias82R. Lewis33N. O'Reilly24J. Gvardiol8M. Kovacic47P. Foden6M. Guehi42A. Semenyo10R. Cherki9E. Haaland
Manchester City crest
Manchester City
MCI
3-4-2-1
Crystal Palace

Starting XI

Manchester City

Manager

  • P. Sage
  • E. Maresca

Pierre Sage is without Chadi Riad and Ismaila Sarr through injury for Crystal Palace, with no suspensions to contend with. The projected XI sees Dean Henderson in goal behind a back four of Daniel Munoz, Oscar Mingueza, Chris Richards, and Tyrick Mitchell, with Daichi Kamada, Adam Wharton, and Dwight McNeil in midfield and Edward Nketiah, Jean-Philippe Mateta, and Jaydee Canvot leading the attack.

Enzo Maresca has Jeremy Doku sidelined through injury as his only absentee, with no suspensions in the City squad. The projected XI lines up with Gianluigi Donnarumma in goal, a defence of Ruben Dias, Marc Guehi, Josko Gvardiol, and Rico Lewis, Mateo Kovacic and Nico O'Reilly in central midfield, and Phil Foden, Rayan Cherki, and Antoine Semenyo supporting Erling Haaland. Further updates will be added closer to kick-off if the situation changes.

Form

CRY

CRY - Form

RCL
L3-0
ULA
W3-1
FUL
W1-2
SCF
L3-0
EVE
L2-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
5/10
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
2/5
MCI

MCI - Form

INT
L1-1
KLA
W1-3
ATM
W3-1
ARS
L3-0
BOU
W2-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
9/7
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
4/5

Crystal Palace arrive having lost their Premier League opener 2-0 to Everton on August 22. Across their last five matches, Palace have recorded two wins and three defeats. Both victories came in pre-season friendlies, against Fulham (2-1) and Al-Ula FC (3-1), while they conceded three goals in each of their other two pre-season outings against Freiburg and Lens. Palace have shipped eight goals across the five-game run while scoring six.

Manchester City's last five results show three wins and two defeats. Their most recent outing was a 2-1 Premier League win at Bournemouth on August 23. City also beat Atletico Madrid 3-1 and the K-League All Stars 3-1 in pre-season, though they suffered a 3-0 loss to Arsenal in the Community Shield and drew 1-1 with Inter in a friendly. City scored ten goals across those five matches and conceded six.


Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head

Crystal PalaceDrawManchester City
1
1
3
Premier League
Manchester City badge
Manchester City
MCI
3
Crystal Palace badge
Crystal Palace
CRY
0
FT
Premier League
Crystal Palace badge
Crystal Palace
CRY
0
Manchester City badge
Manchester City
MCI
3
FT
FA Cup
Crystal Palace badge
Crystal Palace
CRY
1
Manchester City badge
Manchester City
MCI
0
FT
Premier League
Manchester City badge
Manchester City
MCI
5
Crystal Palace badge
Crystal Palace
CRY
2
FT
Premier League
Crystal Palace badge
Crystal Palace
CRY
2
Manchester City badge
Manchester City
MCI
2
FT
5Goals Scored13
Games over 2.5 goals4/5
Both teams scored2/5


The most recent meeting between these sides came on May 13, 2026, when Manchester City beat Crystal Palace 3-0 at home in the Premier League. Before that, City won 3-0 at Selhurst Park in December 2025, also in the league. Across the last five meetings, City have won three, Palace have won one, and one match ended in a draw. The exception to City's recent dominance in this fixture was Palace's 1-0 FA Cup victory at Selhurst Park in May 2025, while a 2-2 Premier League draw at Selhurst Park in December 2024 is the only other result to go against City in this run.

Standings

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
Brighton & Hove AlbionBrighton & Hove AlbionBHA
110040+43
W
2
ArsenalArsenalARS
110030+33
W
3
BrentfordBrentfordBRE
110030+33
W
4
EvertonEvertonEVE
110020+23
W
5
Hull CityHull CityHUL
110020+23
W
6
ChelseaChelseaCHE
110032+13
W
7
Ipswich TownIpswich TownIPS
110021+13
W
8
Manchester CityManchester CityMCI
110021+13
W
9
Leeds UnitedLeeds UnitedLEE
110010+13
W
10
LiverpoolLiverpoolLIV
10102201
D
11
Newcastle UnitedNewcastle UnitedNEW
10102201
D
12
FulhamFulhamFUL
100123-10
L
13
AFC BournemouthAFC BournemouthBOU
100112-10
L
14
SunderlandSunderlandSUN
100112-10
L
15
Nottingham ForestNottingham ForestNFO
100101-10
L
16
Crystal PalaceCrystal PalaceCRY
100102-20
L
17
Manchester UnitedManchester UnitedMUN
100102-20
L
18
Coventry CityCoventry CityCOV
100103-30
L
19
Tottenham HotspurTottenham HotspurTOT
100103-30
L
20
Aston VillaAston VillaAVL
100104-40
L
Champions League
UEFA Europa League
Relegation

In the Premier League table, Crystal Palace currently sit 16th while Manchester City are placed 8th.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Crystal Palace vs Manchester City today

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  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.
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