Premier League - Game Week 10 8 Nov 2026 - 09:00 Selhurst Park

Today's game between Crystal Palace and Liverpool will kick off at 14:00 on Nov 8, 2026.

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Crystal Palace host Liverpool at Selhurst Park in the Premier League, with Andoni Iraola's side desperate to halt a run of back-to-back defeats and avoid a fall to the bottom half of the table.

Liverpool arrive in south London bruised after a 3-2 loss to Fenerbahce in the Champions League midweek, a result that extended a deeply troubling pattern of defensive collapses in European competition. The Reds have now conceded 10 goals in four Champions League matches this season.

Virgil van Dijk was forthright after the Fenerbahce defeat, calling the situation unsustainable and pointing to three set-piece goals as evidence of a concentration problem that must be addressed. Liverpool sit sixth in the league, 12 points behind leaders Arsenal.

Crystal Palace come into this fixture with their own confidence issues. Pierre Sage's side have lost two of their last three Premier League games and head into Sunday without suspended striker Jean-Philippe Mateta, one of their most dangerous attacking threats.

The Eagles drew 1-1 with Hoffenheim in the Europa League on matchday, a result that leaves their continental campaign finely balanced. At home, they will look to exploit a Liverpool backline that has been demonstrably vulnerable to direct, physical play.

Iraola acknowledged the pressure ahead of this trip, stating plainly that his team need the win. With Ryan Gravenberch a doubt and several other key absentees on the Liverpool side, Palace will sense an opportunity.

Here is everything you need to know about how to watch Crystal Palace vs Liverpool live, including kick-off time, TV channel, live stream details, and the latest team news.

How to watch Crystal Palace vs Liverpool with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Crystal Palace will be without Jean-Philippe Mateta through suspension, while Chadi Riad, Takehiro Tomiyasu, and Ismaila Sarr are all sidelined through injury. Pierre Sage is expected to name a back four of Chris Richards, Axel Disasi, Jaydee Canvot, and Tyrick Mitchell, with Daichi Kamada, Adam Wharton, and Yeremy Pino providing midfield cover and Dwight McNeil and Oscar Mingueza supporting Evann Guessand in attack. Dean Henderson starts in goal.

For Liverpool, Andoni Iraola is dealing with a lengthy injury list that includes Conor Bradley, Hugo Ekitike, Giovanni Leoni, Jeremie Frimpong, and Vitezslav Jaros. Ryan Gravenberch is also touch and go after managing heel pain, adding further uncertainty to the midfield options. The projected XI suggests Alisson Becker starts behind a back four of Virgil van Dijk, Jeremy Jacquet, Ronald Araujo, and Milos Kerkez, with Alexis Mac Allister and Cody Gakpo in central midfield and a front three of Bradley Barcola, Florian Wirtz, and Alexander Isak behind Trey Nyoni.

Form

Crystal Palace have recorded one win, two draws, and two defeats across their last five matches in all competitions, scoring four goals and conceding seven. Their most recent outing was a 1-1 draw with Hoffenheim in the Europa League, and they also drew 2-2 with Besiktas earlier in that competition. Their two Premier League defeats in this run came against Tottenham Hotspur, where they were beaten 2-0, and Newcastle United, who won 2-0 at Selhurst Park. The sole win in this stretch was a 1-0 victory over Fulham in the Carabao Cup.

Liverpool have won two and lost three of their last five matches across all competitions, scoring nine goals and conceding 10. Their most recent result was the 3-2 defeat to Fenerbahce in the Champions League. Prior to that, they lost 1-0 to Arsenal in the Premier League. On the positive side, they beat Brighton 2-0 in the league and defeated Villarreal 4-3 in an eventful Champions League tie, and they also progressed past Chelsea on penalties in the Carabao Cup after a 1-1 draw.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides came in April 2026, when Liverpool beat Crystal Palace 3-1 at Anfield in the Premier League. Across the last five head-to-head encounters, Liverpool have won three, Crystal Palace have won one, and one match ended in a draw. Crystal Palace's standout result in this run was a 3-0 Carabao Cup victory at Anfield in October 2025, while the sides drew 2-2 in the Community Shield the previous August.

Standings

In the Premier League table, Crystal Palace currently sit 18th while Liverpool are placed sixth.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Crystal Palace vs Liverpool today

NordVPN

Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: