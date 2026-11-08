How to watch Crystal Palace vs Liverpool with a VPN

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Get a reliable VPN . Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).

. Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet). Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast.

Connect to the server . Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).

. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.

Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

Match Preview

Premier League - Game Week 10 8 Nov 2026 - 09:00 Selhurst Park

Crystal Palace host Liverpool at Selhurst Park in Premier League Matchday 10, with Andoni Iraola's side looking to extend their unbeaten away record in the top flight this season.

Crystal Palace arrive in difficult domestic form, having lost their last two Premier League matches without scoring. Pierre Sage's side have been more competitive in European play, picking up back-to-back draws in the Europa League, but league form remains the priority.

Liverpool come into the weekend off a 3-2 Champions League defeat to Fenerbahce in midweek, their second consecutive loss across all competitions following a 1-0 Premier League reverse against Arsenal. The Reds have, however, taken 10 of their 15 league points on the road this season, underlining the quality Iraola has built away from Anfield.

Alexander Isak carries Liverpool's attacking threat into south London. The Sweden international scored his seventh goal of the season against Fenerbahce and has found the net in two of his last three top-flight appearances against Palace, though Selhurst Park remains the Premier League ground where he has played most without scoring.

Bradley Barcola, signed for £123 million from PSG, adds another dimension to Liverpool's attack. The France winger has acknowledged he is yet to hit his best form in England, with all three of his goals for the club coming in a single European fixture. Iraola has been experimenting with Barcola in a central role as an alternative to Isak and Cody Gakpo, giving Liverpool additional tactical flexibility.

Jeremie Frimpong misses out for Liverpool after sustaining a muscular injury against Brentford last month, a setback that has also cost him his place in the Netherlands squad for the November international window. His absence leaves Liverpool light at right-back heading into this fixture.

For all the details on how to watch Crystal Palace vs Liverpool live, read on below.

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