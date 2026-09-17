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Europa League
team-logoCrystal Palace
Selhurst Park
team-logoLech Poznan
Watch it on TNT Sports 1Watch it on HBO Max
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How to watch today's Crystal Palace vs Lech Poznan Europa League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

TV Guide & Streaming
Crystal Palace vs Lech Poznan
Crystal Palace
Lech Poznan
Europa League

How to watch the Europa League match between Crystal Palace and Lech Poznan, as well as kick-off time and team news.

crest
Europa League - Game Week 1
Selhurst Park

Today's game between Crystal Palace and Lech Poznan will kick off at 17 Sept 2026, 20:00.

VPN GuideGemini
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Crystal Palace vs Lech Poznan is available to watch live in the UK on TNT Sports 1. The match can also be streamed via HBO Max. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

TNT Sports 1

TNT Sports 1

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HBO Max

HBO Max

Click here

Crystal Palace host Lech Poznan at Selhurst Park in the Europa League, with Pierre Sage's side looking to make a strong start in continental competition.

Palace arrive at this fixture carrying real concerns in both the league and the treatment room. The Eagles have lost three of their last five Premier League matches and suffered a painful 3-2 defeat to Ipswich Town on September 12, when a 90th-minute goal from substitute Zian Flemming condemned ten-man Palace after Axel Disasi's first-half red card.

Adding to Sage's headaches, captain and goalkeeper Dean Henderson is sidelined with a persistent ankle injury that rules him out until mid-October. The club has since opened contract extension talks with Henderson, underlining how central he is to their long-term plans, but his absence leaves a significant gap in the short term.

Lech Poznan arrive from Poland's Ekstraklasa, where Niels Frederiksen's side have been in reasonable form. The visitors qualified for this stage of the competition and will not be short of European experience or motivation.

Both sides currently sit first in the Europa League table, making this an early meeting between two teams with ambitions to advance from the group phase.

Here is everything you need to know about how to watch Crystal Palace vs Lech Poznan live.

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How to watch Crystal Palace vs Lech Poznan with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

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A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Crystal Palace vs Lech Poznan Probable lineups

Manager

  • P. Sage

Pierre Sage has not confirmed his probable lineup ahead of the Europa League fixture. Full injury and suspension details have not been released, and updates are expected closer to kick-off.

For Lech Poznan, coach Niels Frederiksen has also yet to confirm his squad selection. Injury and suspension information for the visitors is not currently available, and further updates will be provided as they emerge.

Form

CRY

CRY - Form

EVE
L2-0
MCI
L1-4
FUL
W2-3
MID
W3-0
IPS
L2-3
Goal Scored (Conceded)
9/11
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
3/5
LCH

LCH - Form

THU
D2-2
WID
W2-3
JAG
W2-1
RAK
W1-0
GOR
L2-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
9/7
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
4/5

Crystal Palace have won two and lost three of their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent result was a 3-2 Premier League defeat to Ipswich Town on September 12, a match in which they finished with ten men. Before that, Palace beat Middlesbrough 3-0 in the Carabao Cup and claimed a 3-2 win at Fulham in the Premier League. The Eagles have scored eight goals and conceded nine across those five fixtures.

Lech Poznan have won three, drawn one, and lost one of their last five matches. Their most recent outing was a 2-1 Ekstraklasa defeat to Gornik Zabrze on September 12. Prior to that, the Polish side won three consecutive matches, including a 2-1 victory over Jagiellonia Bialystok and a 2-3 away win at Widzew Lodz. Across their last five games, Lech have scored eight goals and conceded seven.

Head-to-Head Record

No head-to-head data is available for Crystal Palace and Lech Poznan from recent meetings. This fixture represents a rare competitive encounter between the two clubs.

Standings

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
Sparta PragueSparta PragueSPP
110041+33
W
2
BenficaBenficaBEN
110020+23
W
3
Bayer LeverkusenBayer LeverkusenB04
110020+23
W
4
LyonLyonOL
110021+13
W
5
OlympiacosOlympiacosOLY
110021+13
W
6
Omonia NicosiaOmonia NicosiaOMO
110010+13
W
6
SunderlandSunderlandSUN
110010+13
W
8
Sturm GrazSturm GrazSGR
10100001
D
8
Dinamo ZagrebDinamo ZagrebDZG
10100001
D
8
Hapoel Beer ShevaHapoel Beer ShevaHBS
10100001
D
8
RennesRennesREN
10100001
D
12
Crystal PalaceCrystal PalaceCRY
00000000
12
AFC BournemouthAFC BournemouthBOU
00000000
12
MarseilleMarseilleOM
00000000
12
BesiktasBesiktasBJK
00000000
12
HoffenheimHoffenheimTSG
00000000
12
Real SociedadReal SociedadRSO
00000000
12
NEC NijmegenNEC NijmegenNEC
00000000
12
FerencvarosFerencvarosFTC
00000000
12
TorreenseTorreenseTOR
00000000
12
SalzburgSalzburgSAL
00000000
12
JuventusJuventusJUV
00000000
12
Viktoria PlzenViktoria PlzenVPL
00000000
12
OFI CreteOFI CreteOFI
00000000
12
Lech PoznanLech PoznanLCH
00000000
12
CelticCelticCEL
00000000
12
Union St.GilloiseUnion St.GilloiseGIL
00000000
12
LillestroemLillestroemLIL
00000000
12
Levski SofiaLevski SofiaLES
00000000
30
Jagiellonia BialystokJagiellonia BialystokJAG
100112-10
L
31
AnderlechtAnderlechtAND
100112-10
L
32
AZ AlkmaarAZ AlkmaarAZ
100101-10
L
32
Celta VigoCelta VigoCEL
100101-10
L
34
AC MilanAC MilanMIL
100102-20
L
34
NK CeljeNK CeljeCEL
100102-20
L
36
Ararat ArmeniaArarat ArmeniaAMY
100114-30
L
Qualification to 1/8 finals

In the Europa League table, Crystal Palace and Lech Poznan are both currently positioned first.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Crystal Palace vs Lech Poznan today

NordVPN streaming online from abroadNordVPN
  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.
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