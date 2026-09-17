Europa League - Game Week 1 17 Sept 2026 - 15:00 Selhurst Park

Today's game between Crystal Palace and Lech Poznan will kick off at 17 Sept 2026, 20:00.

Gemini

Crystal Palace vs Lech Poznan is available to watch live in the UK on TNT Sports 1. The match can also be streamed via HBO Max. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Crystal Palace host Lech Poznan at Selhurst Park in the Europa League, with Pierre Sage's side looking to make a strong start in continental competition.

Palace arrive at this fixture carrying real concerns in both the league and the treatment room. The Eagles have lost three of their last five Premier League matches and suffered a painful 3-2 defeat to Ipswich Town on September 12, when a 90th-minute goal from substitute Zian Flemming condemned ten-man Palace after Axel Disasi's first-half red card.

Adding to Sage's headaches, captain and goalkeeper Dean Henderson is sidelined with a persistent ankle injury that rules him out until mid-October. The club has since opened contract extension talks with Henderson, underlining how central he is to their long-term plans, but his absence leaves a significant gap in the short term.

Lech Poznan arrive from Poland's Ekstraklasa, where Niels Frederiksen's side have been in reasonable form. The visitors qualified for this stage of the competition and will not be short of European experience or motivation.

Both sides currently sit first in the Europa League table, making this an early meeting between two teams with ambitions to advance from the group phase.

Here is everything you need to know about how to watch Crystal Palace vs Lech Poznan live.

How to watch Crystal Palace vs Lech Poznan with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Pierre Sage has not confirmed his probable lineup ahead of the Europa League fixture. Full injury and suspension details have not been released, and updates are expected closer to kick-off.

For Lech Poznan, coach Niels Frederiksen has also yet to confirm his squad selection. Injury and suspension information for the visitors is not currently available, and further updates will be provided as they emerge.

Form

Crystal Palace have won two and lost three of their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent result was a 3-2 Premier League defeat to Ipswich Town on September 12, a match in which they finished with ten men. Before that, Palace beat Middlesbrough 3-0 in the Carabao Cup and claimed a 3-2 win at Fulham in the Premier League. The Eagles have scored eight goals and conceded nine across those five fixtures.

Lech Poznan have won three, drawn one, and lost one of their last five matches. Their most recent outing was a 2-1 Ekstraklasa defeat to Gornik Zabrze on September 12. Prior to that, the Polish side won three consecutive matches, including a 2-1 victory over Jagiellonia Bialystok and a 2-3 away win at Widzew Lodz. Across their last five games, Lech have scored eight goals and conceded seven.

Head-to-Head Record

No head-to-head data is available for Crystal Palace and Lech Poznan from recent meetings. This fixture represents a rare competitive encounter between the two clubs.

Standings

In the Europa League table, Crystal Palace and Lech Poznan are both currently positioned first.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Crystal Palace vs Lech Poznan today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: