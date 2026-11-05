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Europa League
team-logoCrystal Palace
Selhurst Park
team-logoHoffenheim
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Tom Sanderson
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How to watch today's Crystal Palace vs Hoffenheim Europa League game: Live stream, TV channel and start time

TV Guide & Streaming

How to watch the Europa League match between Crystal Palace and Hoffenheim, as well as kick-off time and team news.

crest
Europa League - Game Week 4
Selhurst Park

Today's game between Crystal Palace and Hoffenheim will kick off at 5 Nov 2026, 17:45.

Other English Language Commentaries

United StatesParamount+
United KingdomHBO Max
CanadaFubo
New ZealandDAZN
IrelandTNT Sport 1
IndiaSony LIV
South / Sub-Saharan AfricaSuperSport
Hong KongNow Player
SingaporeStarHub TV+
CaribbeanBluu
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Crystal Palace host Hoffenheim at Selhurst Park in the Europa League, with both clubs arriving at this fixture in contrasting states of confidence.

Palace are under severe pressure domestically. Three straight Premier League defeats have left them in the relegation zone, and manager Pierre Sage is fighting to keep his job. A 2-0 loss at Tottenham last Saturday was the latest setback, compounded by Jean-Philippe Mateta's 13th-minute red card.

The cup competitions have offered Sage some relief. Palace beat Fulham in the Carabao Cup and drew 2-2 with Besiktas in the Europa League in October, results that suggest the squad retains some fight outside of league action.

Hoffenheim travel to London in reasonable European form. Christian Ilzer's side beat Lyon 3-0 in their most recent Europa League outing on October 22, a result that stands in sharp contrast to their domestic struggles in the Bundesliga, where they lost 2-0 to Werder Bremen at the weekend.

In the Europa League standings, Crystal Palace sit 15th while Hoffenheim are placed 23rd, making this a fixture that carries genuine importance for both sides' continental ambitions.

Official broadcast information for this fixture is not currently available. Check with your local broadcaster or the clubs' official channels for the latest viewing details.

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How to watch Crystal Palace vs Hoffenheim with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

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A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Crystal Palace vs Hoffenheim lineups

3-4-2-1
Crystal Palace crest
Crystal Palace
CRY
Formation
Hoffenheim crest
Hoffenheim
TSG
4-4-2
D. HendersonD. HendersonH. AhanorH. AhanorC. RichardsC. RichardsJ. CanvotJ. CanvotD. KamadaD. Kamadateam-logoA. KhalailiA. WhartonA. WhartonY. PinoY. PinoT. MitchellT. MitchellQ. TimberQ. TimberJ. MatetaJ. MatetaO. BaumannO. BaumannN. AbrahaN. AbrahaM. RotsM. RotsO. KabakO. KabakK. MachidaK. MachidaA. PrassA. PrassL. AvdullahuL. AvdullahuW. BurgerW. BurgerA. KramaricA. KramaricF. AsllaniF. AsllaniT. LemperleT. Lemperle
Hoffenheim crest
Hoffenheim
TSG
3-4-2-1
Crystal Palace

Starting XI

Hoffenheim

Substitutes

Manager

  • P. Sage
  • C. Ilzer

Crystal Palace are managed by Pierre Sage, though his position remains uncertain ahead of this fixture. No confirmed injury or suspension data has been provided for the home side, and full team news will be updated closer to kick-off.

Hoffenheim are led by Christian Ilzer. As with Palace, no probable lineup, injury list, or suspension information has been confirmed at this stage, and updates will follow as the match approaches.

Form

CRY

CRY - Form

BHA
L5-0
BJK
D2-2
NEW
L0-2
FUL
W0-1
TOT
L2-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
3/11
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
1/5
TSG

TSG - Form

BMG
W1-2
OL
W3-0
B04
W3-0
HSK
L1-1
SVW
L2-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
9/4
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Crystal Palace have won one, drawn one, and lost three of their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent result was a 2-0 Premier League defeat to Tottenham Hotspur on October 31, and they were also beaten 2-0 by Newcastle United in the league on October 25. A 5-0 home loss to Brighton earlier in the run highlights the defensive vulnerability Palace have shown. Their sole win came in the Carabao Cup against Fulham. Across the five matches, Palace have scored three goals and conceded eleven.

Hoffenheim have won three and lost two of their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent outing was a 2-0 Bundesliga defeat to Werder Bremen on October 31, but they beat Lyon 3-0 in the Europa League on October 22 and Bayer Leverkusen 3-0 in the Bundesliga on October 25. They also won 2-1 away at Borussia Moenchengladbach. Across the five matches, Hoffenheim have scored nine goals and conceded four.

Head-to-Head Record

Crystal Palace and Hoffenheim have never faced one another in a competitive fixture, making this meeting unique.

Standings

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
OlympiacosOlympiacosOLY
431041+310
D
W
W
W
2
BenficaBenficaBEN
3300102+89
W
W
W
3
Bayer LeverkusenBayer LeverkusenB04
330080+89
W
W
W
4
AFC BournemouthAFC BournemouthBOU
330081+79
W
W
W
5
FerencvarosFerencvarosFTC
330093+69
W
W
W
6
Union St.GilloiseUnion St.GilloiseGIL
321081+77
W
D
W
7
JuventusJuventusJUV
321093+67
D
W
W
8
BesiktasBesiktasBJK
321095+47
D
W
W
9
SunderlandSunderlandSUN
321042+27
D
W
W
10
AZ AlkmaarAZ AlkmaarAZ
320162+46
W
W
L
11
Omonia NicosiaOmonia NicosiaOMO
320154+16
L
W
W
12
RennesRennesREN
413043+16
D
D
W
D
13
LyonLyonOL
320156-16
L
W
W
14
Real SociedadReal SociedadRSO
311183+54
W
D
L
15
Crystal PalaceCrystal PalaceCRY
311185+34
D
L
W
16
Sparta PragueSparta PragueSPP
311153+24
L
D
W
17
Levski SofiaLevski SofiaLES
31113304
W
D
L
18
Dinamo ZagrebDinamo ZagrebDZG
311134-14
L
W
D
19
Sturm GrazSturm GrazSGR
311113-24
W
L
D
20
NEC NijmegenNEC NijmegenNEC
311158-34
W
D
L
21
SalzburgSalzburgSAL
311136-34
D
L
W
22
AnderlechtAnderlechtAND
310243+13
W
L
L
23
HoffenheimHoffenheimTSG
31025503
W
L
L
24
AC MilanAC MilanMIL
310245-13
L
W
L
25
Celta VigoCelta VigoCEL
310234-13
W
L
L
26
OFI CreteOFI CreteOFI
310234-13
L
L
W
27
Jagiellonia BialystokJagiellonia BialystokJAG
310246-23
L
W
L
28
TorreenseTorreenseTOR
310247-33
L
L
W
29
NK CeljeNK CeljeCEL
301227-51
D
L
L
30
Hapoel Beer ShevaHapoel Beer ShevaHBS
301216-51
L
L
D
31
LillestroemLillestroemLIL
301229-71
L
D
L
32
Lech PoznanLech PoznanLCH
301219-81
D
L
L
33
Viktoria PlzenViktoria PlzenVPL
300327-50
L
L
L
34
MarseilleMarseilleOM
300316-50
L
L
L
35
CelticCelticCEL
300339-60
L
L
L
36
Ararat ArmeniaArarat ArmeniaAMY
3003211-90
L
L
L
Qualification to 1/8 finals

In the Europa League table, Crystal Palace currently sit in 15th place, while Hoffenheim are positioned 23rd.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Crystal Palace vs Hoffenheim today

NordVPN streaming online from abroadNordVPN
  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sport belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.
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