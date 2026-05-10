Premier League - Premier League Selhurst Park

Today's game between Crystal Palace and Everton will kick-off at 10 May 2026, 14:00.

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TV channel and live stream options for Crystal Palace vs Everton are listed below. The match is available to watch via Sky Sports and NowTV in the United Kingdom.

If you are travelling and want to access your usual streaming service from abroad, a Virtual Private Network can help. A VPN lets you connect to a server in your home country, bypassing geo-restrictions so you can watch the match as normal wherever you are.

Crystal Palace host Everton at Selhurst Park in the Premier League, with both sides carrying contrasting recent momentum into this London fixture.

Palace have had their attention split across two fronts. Oliver Glasner's side reached the UEFA Conference League final after beating Shakhtar Donetsk across two legs, but their domestic form has been patchy. Back-to-back Premier League defeats to Liverpool and Bournemouth either side of that European run tell their own story.

The Eagles will also be without Jean-Philippe Mateta, who has been dealing with the fallout from a collapsed winter transfer to AC Milan. The French striker admitted the failed move had a significant psychological impact on him, and his absence from the squad list adds another layer of difficulty for Glasner as he manages a stretched group.

Everton arrive in better league shape, sitting tenth in the table, five places above their hosts. David Moyes's side drew 3-3 with Manchester City in their last outing, a result that handed Arsenal a boost in the title race. Moyes was generous in defeat, calling City the best team in the division despite his side twice levelling in a pulsating game.

That Manchester City draw came with a shadow over it. Racist abuse directed at Antoine Semenyo and Marc Guehi during the match led to an arrest at the stadium, with City issuing a strong public condemnation of the incidents. It was a grim backdrop to what had otherwise been a spirited Everton performance.

Both clubs have mid-table comfort rather than survival anxiety, but pride and momentum matter at this stage of the season. Palace will want to finish their domestic campaign strongly after the demands of Europe, while Everton will look to build on their showing against City.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Crystal Palace vs Everton live, including TV channel, live stream options, and kick-off time.

How to watch Crystal Palace vs Everton with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

Crystal Palace have a number of players unavailable for this fixture. Cheick Doucoure, Caleb Kporha, Borna Sosa, Edon Guessand, and Eddie Nketiah are all listed as injured. No suspensions are recorded for the home side. Glasner's projected XI reads: D. Henderson; M. Lacroix, J. Canvot, N. Clyne, J. Larsen; D. Munoz, J. Lerma, D. Kamada, J. Devenny; Y. Pino, B. Johnson.

Everton are without Idrissa Gueye, Jack Grealish, and Jarrad Branthwaite through injury, with no suspensions listed for the travelling side. Sean Dyche's projected XI is: J. Pickford; V. Mykolenko, J. Tarkowski, J. O'Brien, M. Keane; I. Ndiaye, M. Roehl, K. Dewsbury-Hall, J. Garner; T. Iroegbunam, Beto. Further updates will be added closer to kick-off if the situation changes.

Form

Crystal Palace have recorded two wins, one draw, and two defeats from their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent result was a 2-1 victory over Shakhtar Donetsk in the UEFA Conference League on May 7. That win followed a 3-0 Premier League defeat to Bournemouth on May 3, which was Palace's heaviest loss of the run. Across their five matches, Palace also beat Shakhtar 3-1 away in the Conference League, lost 3-1 to Liverpool in the league, and drew 0-0 with West Ham.

Everton have won one, drawn two, and lost two of their last five Premier League outings. Their most recent match ended in a 3-3 draw at Manchester City on May 4, with Moyes's side twice coming from behind. Earlier in the run, Everton beat Chelsea 3-0 and drew 2-2 with Brentford, but also suffered defeats to West Ham and Liverpool. Across the five matches, they scored 11 goals and conceded 10.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these two clubs came on October 5, 2025, when Everton beat Crystal Palace 2-1 at home in the Premier League. Across the last five recorded head-to-head fixtures, Everton have won three times against Palace's one, with one draw. The sides also met in February 2025, when Everton won 2-1 at Selhurst Park, and in an FA Cup tie in January 2024, which Everton won 1-0.

Standings

In the Premier League table, Crystal Palace sit 15th while Everton are placed 10th.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Crystal Palace vs Everton today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: