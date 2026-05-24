Premier League - Premier League Selhurst Park

Today's game between Crystal Palace and Arsenal will kick-off at 24 May 2026, 16:00.

Crystal Palace vs Arsenal is available to watch live in the UK via Sky Sports Premier League, with streaming options through Sky Go and NowTV for those without a traditional subscription.

Arsenal travel to Selhurst Park to face Crystal Palace in the Premier League, with the champions arriving in south London having already secured the title and now setting their sights on a fitting end to a remarkable domestic campaign.

Mikel Arteta's side have been in relentless form, winning four of their last five matches across all competitions. Their focus is now split between wrapping up the league season and preparing for a Champions League final against Paris Saint-Germain, a prospect that has even drawn comment from Prime Minister Keir Starmer, who called on TNT Sports to make the match free-to-air in the UK.

Crystal Palace, managed by Oliver Glasner, have had a more turbulent run of results. They head into this fixture without a win in their last three Premier League outings, having drawn twice and lost once, and their European adventure in the Conference League has added fixture congestion to an already stretched squad.

The Eagles will be without several key players through injury, and Palace's mid-table standing means the pressure of a relegation battle or a title race is absent. That freedom can sometimes be dangerous for visiting sides, and Glasner will want his team to send their supporters home satisfied.

Arsenal, meanwhile, arrive as a club transformed. Martin Odegaard has been central to that shift, with the Norwegian captain drawing praise from former professionals who once questioned whether he could lead a title-winning side. The Gunners have also been active off the pitch, confirming the departure of goalkeeper Karl Hein to Werder Bremen as Arteta continues to refine his squad.

For Arsenal, this is a chance to sign off on a Premier League season that has delivered the club's first title in over two decades with the kind of performance that reflects their ambitions. For Palace, it is an opportunity to finish the campaign on a positive note in front of their own supporters.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Crystal Palace vs Arsenal live, including TV channel details, live stream options, and kick-off time.

How to watch Crystal Palace vs Arsenal with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

Oliver Glasner is without Cheick Oumar Doucoure, Chris Richards, and Edward Nketiah through injury as Palace prepare to host the champions. With those absences in mind, Glasner's projected XI is expected to line up with Dean Henderson in goal, a back four of Chadi Riad, Maxence Lacroix, Jaydee Canvot, and Daniel Munoz, and a midfield and attack built around Jefferson Lerma, Will Hughes, Yeremy Pino, Justin Devenny, Brennan Johnson, and Joergen Strand Larsen.

Mikel Arteta is also managing his own injury concerns, with Jurrien Timber and Ben White both sidelined for Arsenal. The projected Arsenal XI sees David Raya start in goal, with a defence that includes Cristhian Mosquera, Gabriel, and Piero Hincapie. Max Dowman, who missed out on England's North American preparation camp, is named in the projected midfield alongside Martin Zubimendi and Christian Noergaard, with Eberechi Eze, Noni Madueke, Gabriel Martinelli, and Viktor Gyoekeres providing the attacking options. Updates will be added closer to kick-off if the situation changes.

Form

Crystal Palace head into this fixture having won just one of their last five matches across all competitions, recording two draws and two defeats alongside that solitary victory. Their most recent outing ended in a 2-2 draw with Brentford in the Premier League, a result that continued a pattern of dropping points at home. The defeat to Manchester City, a 3-0 loss, was their heaviest in that run, and a similar scoreline against Bournemouth earlier in the sequence underlines how Palace have struggled to contain top-half opposition. Their only win came in the Conference League against Shakhtar Donetsk, a narrow 2-1 success that shows the squad's energy has been spread across multiple fronts.

Arsenal arrive with momentum that few sides in the division can match. They have won four of their last five matches, with their only dropped points coming in a 1-1 draw against Atletico Madrid in the Champions League. Their Premier League record in that period is flawless, beating Burnley 1-0 most recently, and earlier wins over West Ham and Fulham, the latter by a convincing 3-0, demonstrate their ability to control matches against varied opposition. Across those five games, Arsenal have conceded just twice, a testament to the defensive organisation Arteta has built.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these two sides ended in a 1-0 Arsenal win at the Emirates in the Premier League in October 2025, continuing a run of dominance for the Gunners in this fixture. Looking back across the last five encounters, Arsenal have won three, drawn one, and lost none, scoring ten goals in the process. The one result that stands out is Crystal Palace's home defeat in December 2024, when Arsenal won 5-1 at Selhurst Park, the same ground where Saturday's fixture takes place.

Standings

Arsenal arrive at Selhurst Park as Premier League champions, sitting top of the table, while Crystal Palace's mid-table position means this match carries no survival or European stakes for the hosts.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Crystal Palace vs Arsenal today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: