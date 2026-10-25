WSL - Game Week 7 25 Oct 2026 - 08:00 Copperjax Community Stadium

Today's game between Crystal Palace FC Women and Chelsea FC Women will kick off at 25 Oct 2026, 12:00.

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The match is available to watch live on Sky Sports in the United Kingdom. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Crystal Palace FC Women host Chelsea FC Women at Copperjax Community Stadium in Bromley in a Women's Super League fixture that pitches the division's bottom side against one of its leading contenders.

Josanne Potter's Palace have found points hard to come by in the WSL this season. They sit at the foot of the table and arrive into this match on the back of consecutive league defeats, with confidence fragile heading into a fixture of this difficulty.

Chelsea, managed by Sonia Bompastor, arrive in very different shape. The Blues have won four of their last five matches across all competitions, including a 6-2 dismantling of Tottenham Hotspur Women in their most recent WSL outing, and they remain firmly in contention at the top of the table.

The head-to-head record between these sides offers little encouragement for the hosts. Chelsea have won every meeting in the last two years, and Palace have yet to score against them across those encounters.

For Palace, this is an opportunity to show they can compete against the division's elite. For Chelsea, it is a chance to maintain the pressure at the summit and build on a run of form that has been difficult to fault.

Here is everything you need to know about where to watch the match, including TV channel, live stream details, and kick-off time.

How to watch Crystal Palace FC Women vs Chelsea FC Women with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Crystal Palace FC Women are managed by Josanne Potter. No confirmed injury or suspension information is currently available for the home side, and further squad updates are expected closer to kick-off.

Chelsea FC Women are managed by Sonia Bompastor. Similarly, no confirmed team news has been released for the away side at this stage, and the projected XI will be updated as information becomes available.

Form

Crystal Palace have taken one win, two draws, and two defeats from their last five matches across all competitions, scoring nine goals and conceding eight. Their most recent outing ended in a 3-2 defeat to Southampton FC Women in the WSL Cup, and they also lost 1-0 to West Ham United Women in the league. A 3-3 draw with Birmingham City Women and a 1-1 stalemate against Aston Villa Women illustrate a side that can score but struggles to keep clean sheets.

Chelsea's last five matches tell a sharply contrasting story. Bompastor's side have won four and drawn one, scoring 11 goals and conceding just two. Their 6-2 win over Tottenham was the standout result, and a 1-0 victory over Arsenal Women underlines their ability to grind out results in tighter contests. A goalless draw with OL Lyonnes in the Women's Champions League was their only dropped points during this run.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides came in the FA Cup in January 2026, when Chelsea won 5-0. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures, Chelsea have won all five, scoring 18 goals without conceding a single one. Crystal Palace have not managed to find the net against Chelsea in any of those encounters, a record that underlines the scale of the challenge facing the hosts.

Standings

In the WSL table, Crystal Palace sit bottom of the division while Chelsea are second, a gap that reflects the contrasting trajectories of these two clubs at this stage of the season.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Crystal Palace FC Women vs Chelsea FC Women today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: