How to watch Crystal Palace FC Women vs Charlton Athletic with a VPN

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Get a reliable VPN . Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).

. Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet). Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast.

Connect to the server . Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).

. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.

Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

Match Preview

WSL - Game Week 9 8 Nov 2026 - 09:00 Copperjax Community Stadium

Crystal Palace FC Women host Charlton Athletic at the Copperjax Community Stadium in Bromley in a WSL fixture between two sides battling at the wrong end of the table.

Palace sit 13th in the WSL standings, but they arrive into this match on a difficult run of form. Josanne Potter's side have lost all five of their most recent matches across league and cup, conceding 11 goals in the process.

Charlton are in no better shape. Karen Hills' side occupy 14th place and have won just once in their last five outings, a 2-0 WSL Cup victory over Bristol City the only bright spot in an otherwise bleak stretch.

The head-to-head record in this fixture favours Palace. Crystal Palace have won the last two meetings, including a 3-0 WSL Cup victory in September 2026, and Charlton's only win across the last three clashes came on home soil back in January 2023.

With both clubs desperate for points and confidence, this local rivalry carries real weight regardless of where each side sits in the table.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Crystal Palace FC Women vs Charlton Athletic live.

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