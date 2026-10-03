UEFA Nations League A - Game Week 3 3 Oct 2026 - 12:00 Stadion Rujevica

Today's game between Croatia and England will kick off at 3 Oct 2026, 17:00.

Gemini

In the United Kingdom, Croatia vs England is being shown live on ITV1, with streaming available via ITVX. Viewers in Scotland can watch on STV and the STV Player. Full details are listed below.





Croatia host England at Stadion Rujevica in Rijeka in UEFA Nations League A Group 3, with Slaven Bilic's side looking to arrest a difficult run of form on home soil.

The Vatreni arrive into this fixture having been beaten 4-1 by Spain in their last outing, a result that exposed real defensive vulnerabilities. Josko Gvardiol was candid in his assessment afterwards, admitting that Lamine Yamal was almost impossible to contain even when not at his best.

England, managed by Thomas Tuchel, come into this match in considerably better shape. A 2-0 win over Czechia in their most recent fixture showed a clinical edge, with Anthony Gordon drawing particular praise from captain Harry Kane, who credited the winger's Barcelona move for transforming him into an international difference maker.

Tuchel used that Czechia game to hand opportunities to fringe players. Alex Scott came off the bench to make his senior England debut, ending a near 30-year wait for a Guernsey-born representative at international level. Morgan Gibbs-White was also involved after being called up from a family holiday in Dubai, having defended a viral social media moment surrounding his emergency summons.

Tuchel has also spoken publicly about Harry Kane's pursuit of a century of international goals, suggesting the captain could reach the landmark within 13 more appearances and warning that replacing him will take England the better part of a decade.

Croatia sit third in the group standings, with England in second, making this a fixture with real implications for both sides' Nations League ambitions. Here is everything you need to know about how to watch the game live.

How to watch Croatia vs England with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Slaven Bilic has not confirmed a probable lineup for Croatia ahead of this fixture, and no injury or suspension information is currently available for the home side. Updates are expected closer to kick-off.

For England, Thomas Tuchel is also yet to confirm his starting XI. Nico O'Reilly has been ruled out after the Manchester City left-back was forced to withdraw from the squad due to an injury picked up during the international break, returning to the Etihad Campus for further assessment. No additional injury or suspension information has been confirmed at this stage.

Form

Croatia have won two and lost two of their last five matches, with one of those results coming from the World Cup earlier this year. Their most recent outing ended in a heavy 4-1 defeat to Spain in UEFA Nations League A, and they also fell to a 2-1 loss against Portugal at the World Cup. On the positive side, they recorded back-to-back wins against Czechia and Ghana, and also beat Panama during that summer tournament run.

England have won three and lost two of their last five, showing a strong scoring record across that stretch. Their most recent match ended in a 2-0 victory over Czechia, and they also produced a remarkable 6-4 win over France at the World Cup. The defeats came against Spain, who beat them 3-2, and Argentina, who edged them 2-1 at the World Cup. England have scored 13 goals across their last five matches.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two sides came at the 2026 World Cup in June, when England beat Croatia 4-2 in the group stage. England have won three of the last five encounters, with Croatia claiming one victory and one match ending level. Croatia's sole win in this run came at the 2018 World Cup, where they beat England 2-1.

Standings

Grp. 3 Form # P W D L F A +/- PTS Form 1 Spain ESP 2 2 0 0 7 3 +4 6 W W 2 England ENG 2 1 0 1 4 3 +1 3 W L 3 Croatia CRO 2 1 0 1 3 5 -2 3 L W 4 Czechia CZE 2 0 0 2 1 4 -3 0 L L Championship Playoff Relegation Playoff Relegation

England sit above Croatia in UEFA Nations League A Group 3, meaning Croatia need a positive result here to close the gap and keep their own ambitions in the group alive.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Croatia vs England today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: