How to watch Crewe Alexandra vs Wigan Athletic with a VPN

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Get a reliable VPN . Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).

. Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet). Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast.

Connect to the server . Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).

. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.

Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

Match Preview

EFL Trophy - Game Week 3 10 Nov 2026 - 14:00 Mornflake Stadium

Crewe Alexandra host Wigan Athletic at Mornflake Stadium in Crewe in what is a Northern Group B fixture in the EFL Trophy. Both clubs arrive at this midweek tie having played FA Cup first-round action at the weekend, giving this game an added layer of schedule management for both dugouts.

Crewe head into the match having beaten AFC Wimbledon 2-1 in the FA Cup on November 7, a result that provided some momentum after a difficult run in League Two. Their recent record across all competitions shows a side capable of results but prone to heavy defeats, with that 5-1 loss at home to Chesterfield in October still fresh.

Wigan come into this fixture in considerably stronger shape. The Latics beat Boreham Wood 3-0 in the FA Cup last weekend and sit top of Northern Group B, making them the form side in this particular group. Their League One campaign has had its own ups and downs, but they arrive at Mornflake Stadium with genuine purpose.

The table tells a clear story heading into this one. Wigan's position at the summit of the group means they have the most to protect, while Crewe in third will be looking to close the gap with a home win.

For everything you need to know about how to watch Crewe Alexandra vs Wigan Athletic, including kick-off time and the latest team news, read on.

Official broadcast information for this EFL Trophy fixture is not currently available. Check back closer to kick-off for any confirmed TV channel or live stream details.

Team news & squads