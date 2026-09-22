EFL Trophy - Game Week 2 22 Sept 2026 - 14:00 Mornflake Stadium

Today's game between Crewe Alexandra and Aston Villa Academy will kick off at 22 Sept 2026, 19:00.

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Crewe Alexandra vs Aston Villa Academy is available to watch live. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Crewe Alexandra host Aston Villa Academy at Mornflake Stadium in Crewe in the EFL Trophy, with both sides looking to strengthen their position in Northern Group B.

Crewe have endured a frustrating run of results in League Two, failing to win any of their last five matches. Five consecutive draws tell a story of a side that cannot be broken down easily but equally struggles to find a winning edge.

The most recent of those stalemates came against Shrewsbury Town, a 1-1 result that continued a pattern stretching back to late August. Three of those draws finished 1-1, and Crewe have yet to lose during this sequence, which offers some defensive solidity to build on.

Aston Villa Academy arrive having drawn their last two Premier Reserve League 1 fixtures, sharing six goals across those games. Their form in this competition is less settled, with a loss to Wigan Athletic earlier in the EFL Trophy campaign sitting on their record.

With both teams sitting in the bottom half of the Northern Group B table, this fixture carries real weight in determining who can push for progression in the competition.

Read on below for full details on how to watch Crewe Alexandra vs Aston Villa Academy, including TV channel and live stream information.

How to watch Crewe Alexandra vs Aston Villa Academy with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Crewe Alexandra have not confirmed any injury or suspension news ahead of this fixture. Full squad details and any updates to the projected XI will be added closer to kick-off.

Aston Villa Academy have similarly not released team news at this stage. Updates on availability and the expected lineup will follow as the match approaches.

Form

Crewe Alexandra have not won any of their last five matches, recording five draws across that run in League Two. Their most recent outing ended 1-1 against Shrewsbury Town, and they also drew 1-1 with both Colchester United and York City in that sequence. A 2-2 result against Walsall and a goalless draw with Port Vale complete the five-match stretch. Crewe have scored five goals and conceded four across those games, going unbeaten throughout.

Aston Villa Academy have won one, drawn two, and lost two of their last five matches. Their most recent result was a 2-2 draw with Middlesbrough Academy in the Premier Reserve League 1, following a 3-3 draw with Fulham Academy the week before. A 2-1 win over Brighton and Hove Albion Academy sits alongside defeats to Crystal Palace Academy and Wigan Athletic in that period. Villa's academy side have scored ten goals across those five fixtures but conceded nine.

Head-to-Head Record

No head-to-head data is available for recent meetings between Crewe Alexandra and Aston Villa Academy. This section will be updated if historical fixture information becomes available.

Standings

Northern Grp. B Form # P W D L F A +/- PTS Form 1 Wigan Athletic WIG 1 1 0 0 3 2 +1 3 W 2 Blackpool BLA 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 Crewe Alexandra CRE 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 4 Aston Villa Academy AVA 1 0 0 1 2 3 -1 0 L Qualification to next stage

In Northern Group B of the EFL Trophy, Crewe Alexandra sit third and Aston Villa Academy fourth, meaning neither side has yet secured a strong footing in the group. Both teams need a positive result to move off the bottom half of the table and keep their progression hopes alive.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Crewe Alexandra vs Aston Villa Academy today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: