How to watch Cray Wanderers vs Stockport County with a VPN

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. Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet). Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast.

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. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.

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Match Preview

FA Cup - Game Week 1 8 Nov 2026 - 09:15 Flamingo Park

Cray Wanderers host Stockport County at Flamingo Park in Chislehurst in the FA Cup, with the non-league side facing a stiff test against League One opposition.

Tim O'Shea's Cray Wanderers arrive at this fixture in decent form, having won three of their last five matches across the Northern Premier League, FA Trophy, and FA Cup qualifying rounds. Their most recent outing saw them beat Brentwood Town 4-1, a result that underlines their attacking confidence going into this tie.

Stockport County, managed by Jim McNulty, come into the match having won three of their last five League One games. Their 2-1 victory over AFC Wimbledon last time out showed their ability to grind out results when it matters.

The gulf in league standing between the two clubs makes Stockport clear favourites, but the FA Cup has a long history of producing results that confound expectations. Flamingo Park is unlikely to be a comfortable venue for a League One side.

Cray will draw confidence from their FA Cup qualification campaign, which saw them come through a replay against Bedford Town to reach this stage. That resilience could prove useful against higher-ranked opposition.

Stockport's recent form has been mixed, with a defeat to Oxford United and a draw against Notts County interrupting their winning run. McNulty will want a response in a competition that offers the chance of a deeper run.

For everything you need to know about how to follow this match, the viewing details are below.

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