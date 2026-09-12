League Two - Game Week 6 12 Sept 2026 - 07:30 Broadfield Stadium

Today's game between Crawley Town and Cheltenham Town will kick off at 12 Sept 2026, 12:30.

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Crawley Town vs Cheltenham Town will be broadcast live. TV channel and live stream details are listed below.

Crawley Town host Cheltenham Town at Broadfield Stadium in League Two, with both clubs arriving in contrasting form and separated by thirteen places in the table.

Crawley sit 21st and are searching for a foothold in the division after a difficult run of results. Colin Kazim-Richards' side have won just one of their last five league matches and will need a response at home to avoid sliding deeper into trouble.

Cheltenham arrive in far better shape. Steve Cotterill's men sit eighth and have shown enough quality in recent weeks to suggest they are genuine contenders for a push up the table.

The visitors have been difficult to beat, picking up wins and draws across their last five outings, and they travel to West Sussex with momentum on their side.

For Crawley, Broadfield Stadium needs to become a fortress. Three points here would do much to ease the pressure that has been building around Kazim-Richards and his squad.

This is a fixture with real stakes at both ends of the table. Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch the game.

How to watch Crawley Town vs Cheltenham Town with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Colin Kazim-Richards takes charge of Crawley Town for this fixture, though no confirmed injury or suspension information is currently available for the home side. Further squad updates are expected closer to kick-off.

Steve Cotterill names his Cheltenham Town squad with similarly limited information confirmed at this stage. No injuries or suspensions have been reported, and team news will be updated as it becomes available.

Form

Crawley Town head into this match with a record of one win, one draw, and three defeats from their last five League Two games. Their most recent outing ended in a 3-2 loss to Accrington Stanley, and they also fell 2-0 to Bristol Rovers in that run. The one bright spot was a 2-1 win away at Rochdale. Across those five matches, Crawley scored five goals and conceded seven, a return that reflects their struggles at both ends of the pitch.

Cheltenham Town have fared considerably better, posting two wins, two draws, and one defeat in their last five. They beat York City 3-2 on September 1 and followed a 2-2 draw with Grimsby Town on September 5. Their only loss came against Swindon Town. Cheltenham scored eleven goals across those five fixtures while conceding eight, showing an attacking output that will concern Crawley's defence.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two sides came in January 2026, when Cheltenham Town beat Crawley Town 3-0 at home in League Two. Before that, Crawley won 2-0 when the sides met at Broadfield Stadium in September 2025. Across the five most recent head-to-head fixtures, Crawley have won three times and Cheltenham twice, though Cheltenham's last result was the most emphatic of the lot.

Standings

In the League Two table, Crawley Town currently sit 21st while Cheltenham Town are placed 8th.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Crawley Town vs Cheltenham Town today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: