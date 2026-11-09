How to watch Crawley Town vs Brentford Academy with a VPN

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Get a reliable VPN . Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).

. Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet). Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast.

Connect to the server . Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).

. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.

Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

Match Preview

EFL Trophy - Game Week 3 10 Nov 2026 - 14:30 Broadfield Stadium

Crawley Town host Brentford Academy at Broadfield Stadium in the EFL Trophy, with both sides looking to make their mark in a competition that often gives younger players and fringe squad members valuable minutes.

Crawley arrive at this fixture in difficult league form. The Reds have lost three of their last five matches across all competitions, most recently falling to Wimborne Town in the FA Cup. That result will sting for a side that will want to use this Trophy tie as a chance to rebuild confidence.

Their League Two campaign has been a mixed picture. A win at Oldham Athletic at the end of October showed what Crawley are capable of, but defeats to Shrewsbury Town and Salford City either side of that result underline the inconsistency that has defined their recent run.

Brentford Academy come into this game having experienced a turbulent few weeks of their own. A heavy 7-1 defeat to Milton Keynes Dons in the EFL Trophy last month was a sobering result, though the young Bees bounced back with a 4-3 win over AFC Bournemouth Academy in Premier Reserve League action.

Their most recent outing ended in a 2-0 loss to Wolverhampton Wanderers Academy, so Brentford's development squad will be eager to respond and keep their Trophy hopes alive.

With both teams needing a positive result to strengthen their position in Southern Group H, this fixture carries genuine weight. Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch the game.

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