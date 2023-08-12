Coventry City vs Middlesbrough: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Championship match between Coventry and Middlesbrough, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Coventry City and Middlesbrough will be looking for their first win in the 2023-24 EFL Championship season when they square off in Coventry on Saturday.

Mark Robins' men conceded two late goals in a 2-1 loss to Leicester City in their season opener and followed that with another 2-1 defeat to AFC Wimbledon in the first round of the Carabao Cup.

Whereas Boro responded to a 1-0 home loss against Millwall in the league with a 3-2 win over Huddersfield Town in the Carabao Cup.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Coventry vs Middlesbrough kick-off time & stadium

Date: Aug 12, 2023 Kick-off time: 12:30 pm BST Venue: Coventry Building Society Arena

It will kick off at 12:30 pm BST in the United Kingdom (UK).

How to watch Coventry vs Middlesbrough online - TV channels & live streams

The game will be broadcast live on TV on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Ultra HDR, and is available to stream online live through Sky Go.

GOAL will have live updates of the game on its Live Match Center page.

Team news & squads

Coventry team news

Jamie Allen, Callum O'Hare and Fabio Tavares are out injured, and new signing Haji Wright may make it to the bench against Middlesbrough.

Robins may also look to bring back as many players as possible from the seven changes he made in the League Cup game against AFC Wimbledon.

Coventry possible XI: Wilson; Thomas, McFadzean, Latibeaudiere; Eccles, Hamer, Sheaf, Dasilva; Palmer; Godden, Simms.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Wilson, Collins, Moore Defenders: Binks, Latibeaudiere, McFadzean, Thomas, Dasilva, Bidwell, Van Ewijk Midfielders: Hamer, Sheaf, Eccles, Kelly, Howley, Sakamoto, Palmer Forwards: Wright, Simms, Godden

Middlesbrough team news

Boro boss Michael Carrick may also revert to the side that featured in the Millwall loss.

As such, Isaiah Jones and Samuel Silvera are expected to be relegated to the bench despite the duo scoring against Huddersfield as Marcus Forss and Riley McGree walk back into the XI.

Besides being out injured, Chuba Akpom is also believed to be close to an exit from the club.

Middlesbrough possible XI: Dieng; McNair, Fry, Lenihan, Coulson; Barlaser, Hackney; Forss, Crooks, McGree; Rogers.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Dieng, Glover, Jones Defenders: Fry, McNair, Lenihan, Clarke, Van den Berg, Coulson, Dijksteel, Smith Midfielders: Payero, Hackney, Barlaser, Howson, McGree, Crooks, Rogers, Silvera, Gilbert, Jones Forwards: Forss, Coburn

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition May 17, 2023 Middlesbrough 0-1 Coventry City Championship May 14, 2023 Coventry City 0-0 Middlesbrough Championship May 8, 2023 Middlesbrough 1-1 Coventry City Championship Oct 1, 2022 Coventry City 1-0 Middlesbrough Championship Jan 29, 2022 Middlesbrough 1-0 Coventry City Championship

