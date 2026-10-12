Premier League - Game Week 6 12 Oct 2026 - 15:00 Coventry Building Society Arena

Today's game between Coventry City and Newcastle United will kick off at 20:00.

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This Premier League fixture is available to watch live in the UK via Sky Sports, with coverage across Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League, and Sky Sports Ultra HDR. NowTV also carries the match for viewers without a full Sky subscription.

Coventry City host Newcastle United at the Coventry Building Society Arena in a Premier League fixture that finds both clubs at very different points of their early-season campaigns.

Frank Lampard's Coventry sit 19th in the table, having managed just one win from their opening fixtures. Their sole Premier League victory came against Nottingham Forest, but defeats to Brighton, Manchester City, and Hull City have left them rooted near the foot of the standings.

Newcastle arrive in considerably better shape. Matthias Jaissle's side occupy 11th place and showed their quality with a 2-0 win at Tottenham Hotspur on the opening weekend, a result that set a confident early tone for their campaign.

The Magpies head into this fixture with momentum, though a 4-1 defeat to Leeds United in the league has tempered expectations somewhat. Their Carabao Cup win over Millwall offered a timely boost between league assignments.

Coventry will look to Brandon Thomas-Asante and Milan van Ewijk to provide the attacking spark against a Newcastle side that has conceded goals in recent outings. Lampard's defensive record remains a concern, with his side shipping ten goals across their last five matches in all competitions.

Newcastle's travelling support will fancy their chances against a Coventry outfit still searching for consistency. Yoane Wissa and Harvey Barnes are among the names in Jaissle's projected lineup capable of punishing any defensive fragility.

Here is everything you need to know about how to watch Coventry City vs Newcastle United live.

How to watch Coventry City vs Newcastle United with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Form

Coventry have recorded one win, no draws, and four defeats across their last five matches in all competitions. Their only victory in that run came against Nottingham Forest, while a 5-0 loss to Brighton represents their heaviest defeat. Lampard's side have scored just two goals and conceded ten across those five outings, a defensive record that underlines their difficult start to the campaign.

Newcastle have won three, drawn one, and lost one of their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent league result was a 2-1 win over Hull City, and they opened the Premier League season with a 2-0 victory at Tottenham. The one blemish in that run was a 4-1 defeat to Leeds United. Jaissle's side have scored eight goals and conceded six across those five matches.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two clubs came in February 2010, when Newcastle beat Coventry 4-1 in the Championship. Across the five recorded head-to-head matches in the dataset, Newcastle have won four times to Coventry's one, with the sole Coventry victory coming in a Carabao Cup tie in August 2008. Newcastle have scored 13 goals across those five fixtures and conceded seven.

Standings

In the Premier League table, Coventry sit 19th while Newcastle are 11th. The gap in positions reflects the contrast in their early-season form, with Coventry fighting to climb away from the relegation zone and Newcastle consolidating their place in the top half.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Coventry City vs Newcastle United today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: