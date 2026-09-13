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Premier League
team-logoCoventry City
Coventry Building Society Arena
team-logoBrighton & Hove Albion
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How to watch today's Coventry City vs Brighton & Hove Albion Premier League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

TV Guide & Streaming
Coventry City vs Brighton & Hove Albion
Coventry City
Brighton & Hove Albion
Premier League

How to watch the Premier League match between Coventry City and Brighton & Hove Albion, as well as kick-off time and team news.

crest
Premier League - Game Week 4
Coventry Building Society Arena

Today's game between Coventry City and Brighton & Hove Albion will kick off at 13 Sept 2026, 14:00.

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Coventry City vs Brighton & Hove Albion is available to watch live in the UK. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

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Coventry City host Brighton & Hove Albion at the Coventry Building Society Arena in a Premier League fixture that carries real weight for the newly-promoted Sky Blues.

Frank Lampard's side have made a difficult start to life back in the top flight. Three defeats in their opening two league games — including a 1-0 loss to Manchester City and a 1-0 reverse against Hull City — leave Coventry rooted to the foot of the table and in urgent need of points.

Lampard was vocal after the Manchester City defeat, insisting his side deserved at least a draw following a resilient display at the Etihad. The performance showed Coventry can compete, but results have not followed.

Brighton arrive in the West Midlands sitting 10th in the Premier League after a mixed opening to their campaign. Fabian Hurzeler's side drew 1-1 at Leeds United on the opening weekend, suffered a 4-3 defeat to Chelsea, but sandwiched a commanding 4-0 win over Aston Villa between those results.

The Seagulls are also managing a heavy injury list, with a significant number of first-team players unavailable. Their depth will be tested across a schedule that includes Conference League commitments alongside their domestic programme.

Coventry have added firepower in the transfer window, with Taiwo Awoniyi joining from Nottingham Forest in a £9 million move. The powerful striker is expected to lead the line and will be eager to prove himself in the Premier League after his time at Forest ended in relegation.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch this Premier League fixture live.

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How to watch Coventry City vs Brighton & Hove Albion with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

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A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Coventry City vs Brighton & Hove Albion Probable lineups

3-4-3
Coventry City crest
Coventry City
COV
Formation
Brighton & Hove Albion crest
Brighton & Hove Albion
BHA
4-2-3-1
C. RushworthC. RushworthE. PinnockE. PinnockB. ThomasB. ThomasA. AmendaA. AmendaM. van EwijkM. van EwijkF. OnyekaF. OnyekaJ. DasilvaJ. DasilvaM. GrimesM. GrimesT. AwoniyiT. AwoniyiJ. RudoniJ. RudoniE. Mason-ClarkE. Mason-ClarkB. VerbruggenB. VerbruggenF. KadiogluF. KadiogluL. DunkL. DunkL. VuskovicL. VuskovicO. BoscagliO. BoscagliY. AyariY. AyariM. De CuyperM. De CuyperM. YalcouyeM. YalcouyeD. GomezD. GomezP. GrossP. GrossC. KostoulasC. Kostoulas
Brighton & Hove Albion crest
Brighton & Hove Albion
BHA
3-4-3
Coventry City

Starting XI

Brighton & Hove Albion

Manager

  • F. Lampard
  • F. Hurzeler

Coventry head into this match without several key players. Haji Wright remains sidelined with the injury that has delayed his Premier League debut, while Luke Woolfenden, Kaine Kesler-Hayden, Sidiki Cherif, and Josh Eccles are also unavailable. Lampard is expected to deploy a projected XI featuring Carl Rushworth in goal, with Taiwo Awoniyi leading the attack alongside Jack Rudoni and Ephron Mason-Clark.

Brighton are without a lengthy list of absentees. Yankuba Minteh, Jack Hinshelwood, Stefanos Tzimas, Kaoru Mitoma, Mats Wieffer, Femi Azeez, Evan Ferguson, Georginio Rutter, Michael Svoboda, and Zadok Yohanna are all ruled out. Hurzeler's projected XI is built around Bart Verbruggen in goal, with Pascal Gross and Diego Gomez expected to provide creativity in midfield.

Form

COV

COV - Form

ASM
W2-0
ARS
L3-0
PLY
W2-4
HUL
L0-1
MCI
L1-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
6/7
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
1/5
BHA

BHA - Form

TRO
D0-0
AVL
W4-0
TRO
W4-0
CHE
L4-3
LEE
D1-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
12/5
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Coventry have won one, drawn none, and lost three of their last five matches across all competitions. Their only win came in the Carabao Cup against Plymouth Argyle, a 4-2 victory. In the Premier League, they have lost all three fixtures, conceding four goals without reply against Arsenal before narrow 1-0 defeats to both Hull City and Manchester City. Across their five most recent matches, Coventry have scored six goals and conceded five.

Brighton's last five matches show two wins, one draw, and two defeats. Their most recent outing was a 1-1 draw at Leeds United in the Premier League. The Seagulls' standout result in the run is a 4-0 win over Aston Villa, and they also secured a 4-0 victory over Tromsoe in Conference League qualification. They have scored nine goals and conceded five across that stretch.

Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head

Coventry CityDrawBrighton & Hove Albion
3
0
2
FA Cup
Brighton & Hove Albion badge
Brighton & Hove Albion
BHA
3
Coventry City badge
Coventry City
COV
1
FT
Championship
Coventry City badge
Coventry City
COV
2
Brighton & Hove Albion badge
Brighton & Hove Albion
BHA
0
FT
Championship
Brighton & Hove Albion badge
Brighton & Hove Albion
BHA
2
Coventry City badge
Coventry City
COV
1
FT
Championship
Coventry City badge
Coventry City
COV
2
Brighton & Hove Albion badge
Brighton & Hove Albion
BHA
0
FT
FA Cup
Brighton & Hove Albion badge
Brighton & Hove Albion
BHA
0
Coventry City badge
Coventry City
COV
1
FT
7Goals Scored5
Games over 2.5 goals2/5
Both teams scored2/5

The most recent meeting between these two clubs came in the FA Cup in February 2018, when Brighton won 3-1 at home. The last five encounters on record show Brighton winning twice, Coventry winning twice, with no draws. The majority of previous meetings took place in the Championship, with Coventry claiming 2-0 wins at home in both the 2011-12 season and in February 2006.

Standings

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
ArsenalArsenalARS
440081+712
W
W
W
W
2
Manchester CityManchester CityMCI
330072+59
W
W
W
3
Hull CityHull CityHUL
422052+38
D
D
W
W
4
ChelseaChelseaCHE
4211109+17
D
L
W
W
5
BrentfordBrentfordBRE
413074+36
D
D
D
W
6
LiverpoolLiverpoolLIV
413064+26
D
W
D
D
7
EvertonEvertonEVE
413053+26
D
D
D
W
8
Ipswich TownIpswich TownIPS
4202710-36
W
L
L
W
9
Newcastle UnitedNewcastle UnitedNEW
312064+25
D
W
D
10
Leeds UnitedLeeds UnitedLEE
312032+15
D
D
W
11
Nottingham ForestNottingham ForestNFO
41214405
W
D
D
L
12
Brighton & Hove AlbionBrighton & Hove AlbionBHA
311185+34
D
L
W
13
Manchester UnitedManchester UnitedMUN
311176+14
D
W
L
14
SunderlandSunderlandSUN
411235-24
L
D
W
L
15
AFC BournemouthAFC BournemouthBOU
403167-13
D
D
D
L
16
Crystal PalaceCrystal PalaceCRY
4103611-53
L
W
L
L
17
Tottenham HotspurTottenham HotspurTOT
402205-52
D
D
L
L
18
FulhamFulhamFUL
401347-31
D
L
L
L
19
Aston VillaAston VillaAVL
401317-61
L
D
L
L
20
Coventry CityCoventry CityCOV
300305-50
L
L
L
Champions League
UEFA Europa League
Relegation

In the current Premier League table, Coventry City sit 20th while Brighton & Hove Albion are placed 10th.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Coventry City vs Brighton & Hove Albion today

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  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.
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