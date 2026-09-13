Premier League - Game Week 4 13 Sept 2026 - 09:00 Coventry Building Society Arena

Today's game between Coventry City and Brighton & Hove Albion will kick off at 13 Sept 2026, 14:00.

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Coventry City vs Brighton & Hove Albion is available to watch live in the UK. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Coventry City host Brighton & Hove Albion at the Coventry Building Society Arena in a Premier League fixture that carries real weight for the newly-promoted Sky Blues.

Frank Lampard's side have made a difficult start to life back in the top flight. Three defeats in their opening two league games — including a 1-0 loss to Manchester City and a 1-0 reverse against Hull City — leave Coventry rooted to the foot of the table and in urgent need of points.

Lampard was vocal after the Manchester City defeat, insisting his side deserved at least a draw following a resilient display at the Etihad. The performance showed Coventry can compete, but results have not followed.

Brighton arrive in the West Midlands sitting 10th in the Premier League after a mixed opening to their campaign. Fabian Hurzeler's side drew 1-1 at Leeds United on the opening weekend, suffered a 4-3 defeat to Chelsea, but sandwiched a commanding 4-0 win over Aston Villa between those results.

The Seagulls are also managing a heavy injury list, with a significant number of first-team players unavailable. Their depth will be tested across a schedule that includes Conference League commitments alongside their domestic programme.

Coventry have added firepower in the transfer window, with Taiwo Awoniyi joining from Nottingham Forest in a £9 million move. The powerful striker is expected to lead the line and will be eager to prove himself in the Premier League after his time at Forest ended in relegation.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch this Premier League fixture live.

How to watch Coventry City vs Brighton & Hove Albion with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Coventry head into this match without several key players. Haji Wright remains sidelined with the injury that has delayed his Premier League debut, while Luke Woolfenden, Kaine Kesler-Hayden, Sidiki Cherif, and Josh Eccles are also unavailable. Lampard is expected to deploy a projected XI featuring Carl Rushworth in goal, with Taiwo Awoniyi leading the attack alongside Jack Rudoni and Ephron Mason-Clark.

Brighton are without a lengthy list of absentees. Yankuba Minteh, Jack Hinshelwood, Stefanos Tzimas, Kaoru Mitoma, Mats Wieffer, Femi Azeez, Evan Ferguson, Georginio Rutter, Michael Svoboda, and Zadok Yohanna are all ruled out. Hurzeler's projected XI is built around Bart Verbruggen in goal, with Pascal Gross and Diego Gomez expected to provide creativity in midfield.

Form

Coventry have won one, drawn none, and lost three of their last five matches across all competitions. Their only win came in the Carabao Cup against Plymouth Argyle, a 4-2 victory. In the Premier League, they have lost all three fixtures, conceding four goals without reply against Arsenal before narrow 1-0 defeats to both Hull City and Manchester City. Across their five most recent matches, Coventry have scored six goals and conceded five.

Brighton's last five matches show two wins, one draw, and two defeats. Their most recent outing was a 1-1 draw at Leeds United in the Premier League. The Seagulls' standout result in the run is a 4-0 win over Aston Villa, and they also secured a 4-0 victory over Tromsoe in Conference League qualification. They have scored nine goals and conceded five across that stretch.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two clubs came in the FA Cup in February 2018, when Brighton won 3-1 at home. The last five encounters on record show Brighton winning twice, Coventry winning twice, with no draws. The majority of previous meetings took place in the Championship, with Coventry claiming 2-0 wins at home in both the 2011-12 season and in February 2006.

Standings

In the current Premier League table, Coventry City sit 20th while Brighton & Hove Albion are placed 10th.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Coventry City vs Brighton & Hove Albion today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: