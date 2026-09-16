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Carabao Cup
team-logoCoventry City
Coventry Building Society Arena
team-logoAston Villa
Watch it on Sky Sports+
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How to watch today's Coventry City vs Aston Villa Carabao Cup game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

TV Guide & Streaming
Coventry City vs Aston Villa
Coventry City
Aston Villa
Carabao Cup

How to watch the Carabao Cup match between Coventry City and Aston Villa, as well as kick-off time and team news.

crest
Carabao Cup - Game Week 3
Coventry Building Society Arena

Today's game between Coventry City and Aston Villa will kick off at 16 Sept 2026, 20:00.

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Coventry City vs Aston Villa is available to watch live in the UK on Sky Sports+.

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Coventry City host Aston Villa at the Coventry Building Society Arena in the Carabao Cup, with two clubs arriving in sharply contrasting circumstances.

Frank Lampard's side have endured a punishing start to life back in the top flight. Four Premier League defeats without a single goal to their name have left Coventry rooted to the bottom of the table, and they now hold the unwanted distinction of matching a record for the worst start in the division's history. Their only win of the season came in this very competition, a 4-2 victory over Plymouth Argyle in the previous round.

The cup offers Lampard a lifeline — a chance to generate momentum and confidence that has been conspicuously absent in the league. USMNT forward Haji Wright remains sidelined, limiting attacking options at a time when goals are desperately needed.

Aston Villa arrive under Unai Emery carrying their own difficulties. Three defeats in their last four matches across all competitions, including a 2-1 loss at Nottingham Forest and a 4-0 thrashing by Brighton, have put pressure on a squad that was expected to challenge near the top of the table this season.

Emery's men did claim a Champions League win over Club Brugge in between those league setbacks, which provides some evidence that quality remains in the squad. But Villa have conceded freely and scored sparingly in recent weeks, and a trip to a desperate Coventry side is far from straightforward.

With Glasner's Forest having beaten Emery's Villa just last weekend, the Austrian tactician now holds a remarkable unbeaten record across eight meetings with the Spaniard — a detail that underlines how Villa's season has stuttered from the outset.

TV channel and live stream details for the match are listed below.

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How to watch Coventry City vs Aston Villa with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

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A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Coventry City vs Aston Villa Probable lineups

Manager

  • F. Lampard

Frank Lampard's Coventry City head into this fixture with no confirmed injury or suspension updates available at this stage. Further squad news is expected to be confirmed closer to kick-off.

Unai Emery's Aston Villa are similarly without confirmed team news at this point. Updates on availability and the projected starting lineup will be added as they are released ahead of the match.

Form

COV

COV - Form

ARS
L3-0
PLY
W2-4
HUL
L0-1
MCI
L1-0
BHA
L0-5
Goal Scored (Conceded)
4/12
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
1/5
AVL

AVL - Form

BHA
L4-0
ARS
L0-1
HUL
D0-0
CLB
W2-3
NFO
L1-2
Goal Scored (Conceded)
4/9
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Coventry have lost four of their last five matches, with their only win coming against Plymouth Argyle in the Carabao Cup. Their most recent outing was a 5-0 home defeat to Brighton in the Premier League, a result that left them without a league goal all season. They also fell 1-0 to Manchester City and 1-0 to Hull City in the top flight, and lost 3-0 to Arsenal on the opening weekend. Across those five matches, Coventry scored six goals and conceded ten.

Aston Villa have won one, drawn one, and lost three of their last five matches. Their most recent result was a 2-1 Premier League defeat at Nottingham Forest, and they were beaten 4-0 by Brighton earlier in the campaign. Villa did beat Club Brugge 3-2 in the Champions League and drew 0-0 with Hull City in the league. Across those five fixtures, they scored six goals and conceded eight.

Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head

Coventry CityDrawAston Villa
1
1
2
Premier League
Aston Villa badge
Aston Villa
AVL
3
Coventry City badge
Coventry City
COV
2
FT
Premier League
Coventry City badge
Coventry City
COV
1
Aston Villa badge
Aston Villa
AVL
1
FT
Premier League
Aston Villa badge
Aston Villa
AVL
1
Coventry City badge
Coventry City
COV
0
FT
Premier League
Coventry City badge
Coventry City
COV
2
Aston Villa badge
Aston Villa
AVL
1
FT
5Goals Scored6
Games over 2.5 goals2/4
Both teams scored3/4

The last recorded meeting between these clubs came on May 5, 2001, when Aston Villa beat Coventry City 3-2 in the Premier League. Across the four available head-to-head fixtures, Aston Villa have won two, Coventry have won one, and one match ended in a draw. Villa have scored seven goals across those meetings, with Coventry scoring five.

Standings

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Coventry City vs Aston Villa today

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  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.
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