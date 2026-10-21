Champions League - Game Week 3 21 Oct 2026 - 12:45 Stadio G. Sinigaglia

Today's game between Como and Manchester United will kick off at 21 Oct 2026, 17:45.

Gemini

Como vs Manchester United is available to watch live in the UK via TNT Sports 2, with streaming access through HBO Max. Broadcast details for additional regions are listed below.





Manchester United travel to the Stadio G. Sinigaglia to face Como in the Champions League, with Michael Carrick's side desperate for a result after a difficult run of form in European competition.

Como, under the management of Cesc Fabregas, have established themselves as one of Serie A's more intriguing sides, and their lakeside ground presents a genuine challenge for visiting teams. The Italian club's recent Champions League campaign has been uneven, but they arrive into this fixture with momentum from a convincing win over Fiorentina in the league.

For United, the picture is considerably more complicated. The Red Devils have not won in their last five matches across all competitions, and pressure on Carrick is building steadily at Old Trafford. A loss to Atletico Madrid in their previous Champions League outing leaves them with little margin for error.

The managerial situation at United continues to dominate the conversation around the club. Peter Schmeichel has publicly backed Carrick to weather the storm, while voices including Jamie Carragher and Alan Shearer have weighed in on the club's structural problems and potential alternatives in the dugout.

With both sides sitting in the bottom half of the Champions League table, this is a fixture that carries genuine weight for their European ambitions. Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch the game live.

How to watch Como vs Manchester United with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Cesc Fabregas is expected to name a side featuring Robert Sanchez in goal, with a back four of Alex Valle, Jacobo Ramon, Trevoh Chalobah and Ivan Smolcic. Luis Milla and Jesus Rodriguez are set to operate in central midfield alongside Kaiki, with Maximo Perrone, Martin Baturina and Nico Paz providing the attacking threat. No injuries or suspensions have been reported for the home side ahead of kick-off.

Michael Carrick's projected XI sees Senne Lammens start in goal, behind a defensive line of Lisandro Martinez, Diogo Dalot, Leny Yoro and Ayden Heaven. Andrey Santos and Carlos Baleba are expected in midfield alongside Bruno Fernandes, with Marcus Rashford, Youri Tielemans and Bryan Mbeumo forming the attack. United have no confirmed absentees at this stage, though updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Form

Como arrive into this fixture with a mixed recent record, winning two and losing two of their last five matches across all competitions, with one draw. Their most recent outing produced a 3-1 win away at Fiorentina in Serie A, though a 3-2 home defeat to Feyenoord in the Champions League earlier this month exposed defensive vulnerabilities at the back. Across those five matches, Como have scored eight goals and conceded six, suggesting an open but inconsistent side.

Manchester United's form makes for uncomfortable reading. Carrick's men have gone five matches without a win, drawing three and losing two. Their last outing ended in a 1-1 draw at Leeds United in the Premier League, while a 2-0 defeat to Atletico Madrid in Europe underlined their struggles at this level. United have scored just five goals across those five games and conceded seven, with no clean sheets to their name.

Head-to-Head Record

No previous meeting data is available between Como and Manchester United, making this fixture a first encounter between the two clubs at this level. The absence of head-to-head history adds an additional layer of uncertainty to what is already an unpredictable contest.

Standings

In the Champions League table, Como currently sit 12th while Manchester United are one place below them in 13th. Both clubs are operating in the lower reaches of the standings and need points from this fixture to keep their European campaigns alive.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Como vs Manchester United today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: