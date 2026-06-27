Today's game between Colombia and Portugal will kick-off at 28 Jun 2026, 00:30.

Gemini

Colombia vs Portugal is available to watch live in the UK on BBC One and BBC iPlayer. The BBC Sport website also carries the live stream. All three options are free to access. TV channel and live stream details are listed below.

Colombia and Portugal meet at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami for the final round of Group K fixtures at the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Both sides are already through to the Round of 32, but first place is still up for grabs in what shapes up as a compelling group-stage finale.

Nestor Lorenzo's Colombia side arrive with a perfect record. Six points from two matches, including a 1-0 win over DR Congo in Zapopan, have Los Cafeteros sitting top of the group with their defensive shape largely intact.

Portugal head into Saturday's match with momentum behind them. Roberto Martinez's side dismantled Uzbekistan 5-0 in their second fixture, a result that drew widespread praise and silenced a section of critics who had questioned the squad's cohesion after a 1-1 draw with DR Congo on matchday one.

Cristiano Ronaldo was central to that Uzbekistan performance. The Portugal captain scored twice to make World Cup history — netting in his sixth World Cup tournament — and Bruno Fernandes was among those who stressed how much the goals meant to the group. The 41-year-old continues to attract attention at this tournament, with Jurgen Klopp among the prominent voices expressing admiration for his continued influence.

Jose Mourinho, speaking recently on a podcast, backed Portugal to make a serious push for the title. His confidence will resonate with a fanbase that sees this group finale as a chance to build momentum before the knockout rounds begin.

With Colombia protecting an unbeaten record and Portugal chasing top spot, neither side has reason to sit back. Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch the match, including TV channel and live stream details.

How to watch Colombia vs Portugal with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Colombia are managed by Nestor Lorenzo. No injuries or suspensions have been confirmed for the home side ahead of this fixture, and no probable lineup has been released at this stage. Updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Portugal are managed by Roberto Martinez. Similarly, no injury or suspension information is currently available for the away side, and no projected XI has been confirmed. Further team news will be published as it becomes available.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

Colombia arrive in Miami in excellent form, winning all four of their last five matches and losing only once — a 3-1 defeat to France in a March friendly. In World Cup group play, they beat Uzbekistan 3-1 away from home before following that with a 1-0 victory over DR Congo. Across their last five matches, Colombia have scored eight goals and conceded five.

Portugal have won four of their last five, with their only dropped points coming in a 1-1 draw with DR Congo on matchday one of the World Cup. They responded by thrashing Uzbekistan 5-0, their most recent match, and also recorded wins over Nigeria and Chile in pre-tournament friendlies. Portugal have scored 11 goals across their last five outings and conceded four.





Head-to-Head Record





No head-to-head data from the last five meetings between Colombia and Portugal is available in the current dataset. This section will be updated with historical fixture information when it becomes available.

Standings

In Group K, Colombia currently sit top of the table, with Portugal in second place.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Colombia vs Portugal today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.

Apple TV, Roku & Consoles : These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.



