World Cup - Final Stage Kansas City Stadium

Today's game between Colombia and Ghana will kick-off at 4 Jul 2026, 02:30.

Gemini

Colombia vs Ghana is available to watch live in the UK on ITV1 and STV, with free live stream options via ITVX and STV Player. The full list of TV channels and live stream services is below.

Colombia and Ghana meet at Kansas City Stadium in the 2026 FIFA World Cup Round of 32, with a place in the last 16 on the line for both nations.

Néstor Lorenzo's Colombia arrive as Group K winners after one of the more composed performances of the tournament's opening phase. Seven points from three matches, capped by a controlled goalless draw against Portugal, underlines how settled and confident Los Cafeteros are heading into the knockout rounds.

James Rodríguez remains the creative fulcrum of this side. His reunion with former Real Madrid team-mate Cristiano Ronaldo in Miami drew warm words from the Colombia captain, but the focus now shifts entirely to extending his country's run in the tournament.

Ghana's route here was harder and less certain. Carlos Queiroz's side finished third in Group L with four points, advancing as one of the tournament's best third-placed teams after a campaign that included a disciplined draw against England and a vital 1-0 win over Panama. Their 2-1 defeat to Croatia in the final group game was a setback, but it did nothing to deny them their place in the last 32.

The Black Stars will lean heavily on Thomas Partey's ability to disrupt Colombia's rhythm in central midfield, while Antoine Semenyo, having shaken off an ankle problem, is expected to start and offers a direct threat on the counter. Jordan Ayew provides experience and craft in attack.

For everything you need to know about how to watch Colombia vs Ghana live, including TV channel, live stream options, and kick-off time, read on.

How to watch Colombia vs Ghana with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Colombia head coach Néstor Lorenzo names a projected XI of Camilo Vargas; Daniel Muñoz, Davinson Sánchez, Jhon Lucumí, Johan Mojica; Jhon Arias, Gustavo Puerta, Jefferson Lerma; James Rodríguez; Luis Díaz, Luis Suárez. No injuries or suspensions are listed for the Colombian squad ahead of this fixture.

Ghana's projected XI under Carlos Queiroz reads: Benjamin Asare; Jonas Adjetey, Derrick Luckassen, Marvin Senaya, Gideon Mensah; Thomas Partey, Caleb Yirenkyi, Kwasi Sibo; Kamaldeen Sulemana, Antoine Semenyo; Jordan Ayew. No injuries or suspensions are confirmed for the Black Stars at this stage. Further updates will be added closer to kick-off if any changes emerge.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

Colombia arrive in the knockout rounds with four wins and one draw from their last five matches. Their most recent outing was a 0-0 draw with Portugal on June 27 that secured top spot in Group K. Before that, they beat DR Congo 1-0 and opened their World Cup campaign with a 3-1 win over Uzbekistan. Both pre-tournament friendlies ended in victory, 2-0 against Jordan and 3-1 against Costa Rica. Across those five matches, Colombia scored six goals and conceded none — a run that speaks to both their attacking output and defensive discipline.

Ghana's recent record reads one win, two draws, and two defeats from their last five. Their most recent match ended in a 2-1 loss to Croatia on June 27, which ended an unbeaten run in the tournament. Prior to that, they held England to a 0-0 draw and opened their World Cup campaign with a 1-0 win over Panama. In pre-tournament friendlies, Ghana drew 1-1 with Wales and lost 2-0 to Mexico. The Black Stars scored three goals and conceded four across those five matches.





Head-to-Head Record





No head-to-head data is available for Colombia and Ghana from their last five meetings. This fixture represents a rare intercontinental encounter between the two nations at a major tournament, with no recorded recent history between the sides to draw on.

Standings

Colombia finished first in Group K. Ghana advanced from Group L in third place.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Colombia vs Ghana today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: