Carabao Cup - Game Week 1 8 Aug 2026 - 12:30 JobServe Community Stadium

Today's game between Colchester United and Southampton will kick-off at 8 Aug 2026, 17:30.

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Colchester United vs Southampton is being broadcast live in the UK. The TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Colchester United host Southampton at the JobServe Community Stadium in the opening round of the Carabao Cup, with the League Two side facing a stiff test against Championship opposition.

Danny Cowley's Colchester head into the tie on the back of a mixed pre-season. A 2-0 friendly defeat to Charlton Athletic was their last outing, and their form at the end of last season made for difficult reading, with two League Two losses in their final three competitive matches.

Southampton arrive in a different position entirely. Tonda Eckert's side finished last season strongly, beating Preston North End 3-1 on the final day, and their pre-season has carried that momentum. Three straight friendly wins, including victories over German sides Preussen Muenster and Eintracht Braunschweig, suggest a squad building confidence ahead of a Championship campaign.

The gap between the two clubs in the football pyramid makes this a classic Carabao Cup tie — the kind where League Two sides relish the underdog role and Championship clubs are expected to advance without drama.

For Southampton, rotation will almost certainly be on Eckert's mind. For Colchester, this represents a rare opportunity to measure themselves against higher-level opposition before the League Two season gets underway.

Read on for everything you need to know about where to watch Colchester United vs Southampton, including TV channel, live stream details, and kick-off time.

How to watch Colchester United vs Southampton with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Colchester United are managed by Danny Cowley, though no confirmed injuries, suspensions, or probable lineup have been released ahead of this Carabao Cup fixture. Further squad updates are expected closer to kick-off.

Southampton head coach Tonda Eckert has also yet to confirm his squad selection, with no injury or suspension information currently available. Team news will be updated as it emerges.

Form

Colchester United's last five results show a record of one win, one draw, and three defeats. Their most recent outing was a 0-2 friendly loss to Charlton Athletic on July 28. Their only win in that run came in a 4-1 League Two victory over Cheltenham Town in May. Across those five matches, Colchester scored two goals and conceded six, and they ended the competitive season with back-to-back league defeats.

Southampton's last five results tell a contrasting story: four wins and one draw. Their most recent match was a 2-1 friendly win over Preussen Muenster on August 1. They also drew 2-2 with Ipswich Town in the Championship in late April. Southampton scored ten goals and conceded five across those five matches, winning their last three in succession.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these two sides came in League One on March 5, 2011, when Southampton won 2-0 at the JobServe Community Stadium. Across the last five recorded head-to-head matches, Southampton have won twice, Colchester have won once, and two games ended level. All five fixtures were played between 2007 and 2011, with the sides sharing a 1-1 draw at Colchester in a Championship fixture on Boxing Day 2007.

Standings

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Colchester United vs Southampton today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: