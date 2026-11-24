How to watch Club Brugge vs Liverpool with a VPN

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Get a reliable VPN . Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).

. Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet). Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast.

Connect to the server . Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).

. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.

Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

Match Preview

Champions League - Game Week 5 25 Nov 2026 - 15:00 Jan Breydel Stadion

Liverpool travel to Belgium to face Club Brugge at Jan Breydel Stadion in Bruges in the Champions League.

Andoni Iraola's side arrive in good spirits after a 4-0 win over Manchester United at Anfield on Sunday. Dominik Szoboszlai and Florian Wirtz scored early after Leny Yoro was sent off, and Rio Ngumoha and Victor Munoz added second-half goals.

The result steadied a run that included defeats to Fenerbahce in this competition and to Arsenal in the Premier League. Liverpool will want to carry that momentum into Europe.

Club Brugge, coached by Ivan Leko, are also in strong form. They thrashed KV Mechelen 5-1 in the Belgian league on Saturday, and they won 2-1 at PSV Eindhoven in their previous Champions League outing.

The home side have lost none of their last five matches and will fancy their chances in front of their own crowd. Liverpool's attack will test a defence that has conceded seven goals in that run.

Here is everything you need to know about the match, from team news to how to follow the action.

Team news & squads