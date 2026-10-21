Champions League - Game Week 3 21 Oct 2026 - 15:00 Jan Breydel Stadion

Today's game between Club Brugge and Lens will kick off at 21 Oct 2026, 20:00.

Gemini

Club Brugge vs Lens is available to watch live via TNT Sports, with coverage on TNT Sports 7. The match is also available to stream via HBO Max. Broadcaster details and links are listed in the table above.





Club Brugge host Lens at the Jan Breydel Stadion in Bruges in their latest Champions League fixture, with both sides looking to improve their standing in a congested table.

Ivan Leko's side arrive in remarkable form. Five wins from their last five matches across all competitions, including a stunning 4-3 victory over Inter Milan in the Champions League, have made Club Brugge one of the competition's most dangerous sides. Nicolo Tresoldi's hat-trick against Inter announced the Belgian club's European ambitions to the continent.

That result has consequences beyond the pitch. AC Milan have reportedly moved to sign Tresoldi, valuing the striker at €50 million after his display at San Siro. Whether that speculation affects the squad's focus remains to be seen, but Leko will expect his players to deliver again on home soil.

Lens arrive under Yannick Cahuzac with a record that demands improvement. The French side have won just once and lost three times in their last five matches, and their Champions League campaign has yet to find consistent footing. A 2-0 defeat to Sporting CP in their previous European outing leaves them sitting 19th in the Champions League standings.

Cahuzac's squad carries injury concerns into this match, and squad depth will be tested. Lens showed they can compete domestically with a 3-1 win at Troyes on October 17, but European nights have proven a different challenge entirely.

TV channel and live stream options for Club Brugge vs Lens are listed below.

How to watch Club Brugge vs Lens with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Ivan Leko names a projected XI featuring Yann Sommer in goal, with a back four of Kyriani Sabbe, Jorne Spileers, Brandon Mechele, and Joaquin Seys. Jan Virgili, Freddie Potts, and Hans Vanaken are expected in midfield, with Carlos Forbs and Hugo Vetlesen supporting Nicolo Tresoldi up front. Joel Ordonez is listed as injured and will not feature.

Yannick Cahuzac's projected XI for Lens sees Robin Risser start in goal, behind a defence of Samson Baidoo, Kyllian Antonio, Jean-Clair Todibo, and Andrija Bulatovic. Junior Kadile and Amadou Haidara are expected in central midfield, with Florian Thauvin, Ruben Aguilar, and Matthieu Udol supporting Odsonne Edouard. Jonathan Gradit and Abdallah Sima are both listed as injured and will play no part.

Form

Club Brugge have won all five of their last five matches across all competitions, scoring 12 goals and conceding six in that run. Their most recent outing was a 1-0 Belgian Cup win over KSC Lokeren on October 17. The standout result in the sequence was a 4-3 Champions League victory over Inter Milan on October 13, while earlier wins over RAAL La Louviere (4-1), Genk (3-0), and Royal Antwerp (3-1) in the First Division A underline their domestic consistency.

Lens have recorded one win, one draw, and three defeats from their last five matches. Their most recent result was a 3-1 Ligue 1 win at Troyes on October 17. Their only other positive result in the run was a 2-1 victory over Lyon in Ligue 1 on October 9, while defeats to Sporting CP (0-2 in the Champions League), Monaco (1-2), and a draw with Le Mans (2-2) round out a difficult stretch. Lens have scored nine goals and conceded eight across those five matches.

Head-to-Head Record

No head-to-head data between Club Brugge and Lens is available for this fixture at this time.

Standings

In the Champions League table, Club Brugge currently sit 16th while Lens are placed 19th.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Club Brugge vs Lens today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: