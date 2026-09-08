Champions League - Game Week 1 8 Sept 2026 - 12:45 Jan Breydel Stadion

Today's game between Club Brugge and Aston Villa will kick off at 8 Sept 2026, 17:45.

Gemini

Club Brugge vs Aston Villa is available to watch live in the UK on TNT Sports 1 and via HBO Max.

Club Brugge host Aston Villa at the Jan Breydel Stadion in Bruges in the Champions League, with Ivan Leko's side looking to build on a strong domestic start when they welcome Unai Emery's struggling visitors to Belgium.

Club Brugge arrive into this fixture in solid form on home soil, having won four of their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent outing saw them beat Lommel in the Belgian First Division A, and they will carry genuine confidence into a European night at a stadium that has long proved difficult for visiting sides.

Aston Villa's situation is considerably more fraught. Emery's side have lost four of their last five matches, conceding ten goals in the process, and their Premier League campaign has started with back-to-back heavy defeats to Brighton and Arsenal. A 0-0 draw at Hull City last weekend offered some defensive stability, but Villa have yet to find their footing this season.

The midfield picture remains a concern for Villa heading into this tie. Joao Gomes has been absent from recent squads, and with Amadou Onana and Leon Goretzka also sidelined, Emery is short of options in the engine room. Nicolas Jackson leads the attack in what shapes up as a testing night for the visitors.

These two clubs have met three times in the Champions League previously, with Villa winning all three encounters. Whether that record carries psychological weight or simply reflects the gap between the clubs at that time remains to be seen.

For supporters in the UK looking to follow the action, TV channel and live stream details are listed below.

How to watch Club Brugge vs Aston Villa with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Ivan Leko names a projected XI featuring Yann Sommer in goal, with a back line of Han-Beom Lee, Kyriani Sabbe, Brandon Mechele, and Joaquin Seys. Hugo Vetlesen, Carlos Forbs, Mamadou Diakhon, and Freddie Potts are expected in midfield, with Hans Vanaken and Nicolo Tresoldi leading the attack. Joel Ordonez is listed as an injury absentee for the hosts.

Unai Emery is set to line up with Zion Suzuki in goal, backed by Matty Cash, Victor Nilsson Lindeloef, Ian Maatsen, and Pau Torres in defence. John McGinn, Joao Gomes, Boubacar Kamara, and George Hemmings are projected in midfield, with Emiliano Buendia and Nicolas Jackson in attack. Johan Manzambi is ruled out through injury, and no suspensions are currently listed for Villa.

Form

Club Brugge have won four and lost one of their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent result was a 1-0 win away at Lommel in the Belgian First Division A on September 4, following a 2-1 defeat to Gent on August 30. Leko's side also beat Cercle Brugge 1-0 and OH Leuven 3-0 in earlier league outings, and opened their campaign with a 3-0 win against Kortrijk. Across those five matches, Club Brugge scored eight goals and conceded three.

Aston Villa have drawn one and lost four of their last five matches. Their most recent outing was a 0-0 draw at Hull City on September 5, which followed a 1-0 Premier League defeat to Arsenal on August 31 and a 4-0 loss to Brighton on August 23. Villa also lost 2-1 to Borussia Moenchengladbach in a friendly and 2-1 to Paris Saint-Germain in the UEFA Super Cup. Emery's side have scored three goals and conceded ten across that five-match run.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these clubs came in the Champions League on March 12, 2025, when Aston Villa beat Club Brugge 3-0 at Villa Park. The two sides also met on March 4, 2025, with Villa winning 3-1 in Bruges, and on November 6, 2024, when Club Brugge won 1-0 at home. Across all three recorded meetings, Aston Villa hold two wins to Club Brugge's one, with Villa scoring six goals and conceding two in total.

Standings

Both Club Brugge and Aston Villa are currently positioned first in the Champions League table at this early stage of the competition.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Club Brugge vs Aston Villa today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: