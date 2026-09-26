Watch Cleveland Browns vs Carolina Panthers NFL game LIVE: Online stream, TV channels, and kick-off time

Cleveland Browns vs Carolina Panthers kick-off time

27 Sept 2026 - 13:00 Huntington Bank Field

The Cleveland Browns host the Carolina Panthers at Huntington Bank Field (Cleveland, Ohio), during Week 3 of the NFL regular season. The game is scheduled to kick-off at 6pm (BST) on Sunday, September 27.

How to watch Cleveland Browns vs Carolina Panthers

The game will be screened live on NFL Game Pass on DAZN.

NFL Game Pass on DAZN is the official way to watch the 2026/27 NFL season, offering access to every game live and on-demand. This includes the regular season, the playoffs, and Super Bowl LXI. Access to NFL Redzone and the NFL Network is also available. You can purchase NFL Game Pass as a standalone package without needing a regular DAZN subscription.

DAZN offers two primary tiers for the full NFL season, Regular and Ultimate, with options to pay all at once or in monthly instalments.

Subscription Tier Upfront One-off Price Monthly Instalment Plan (12 months) Season Pro Regular £179.99* £18.99 / month Season Pro Ultimate £199.99** £21.99 / month

* If purchasing the 'Season Pro Regular' package upfront, you will make a saving of £47, compared with paying for it monthly over 12 months.

** If purchasing the 'Season Pro Ultimate' package upfront, you will make a saving of £63, compared with paying for it monthly over 12 months.

Those choosing the 'Season Pro Ultimate' package will also receive these additional features:

Multiview Screen Sharing : Ultimate subscribers can watch up to four live games simultaneously on one screen. This is ideal for packed Sunday nights when multiple games are happening at the same time.

Enhanced Picture and Sound : The Ultimate tier introduces High Dynamic Range (HDR) video quality and Dolby 5.1 surround sound. These enhancements apply to marquee broadcasts, including Thursday Night Football, Sunday Night Football, key playoff games, and the Super Bowl.

Alternative Broadcast Feeds : Ultimate gives you access to popular alternative commentaries. This includes the ManningCast with Peyton and Eli Manning, as well as TNF Prime Vision which overlays Next Gen Stats directly onto the live feed.

Account Sharing Limits : If you want to share your account with family or watch on the go, the Regular plan limits you to 2 streams on the exact same internet connection (IP address). The Ultimate plan expands this significantly, allowing up to 5 concurrent streams across 2 entirely different physical locations.

NB: Two Sunday games per week (one game from the 6pm window and one game from the 9pm window) will be subject to blackout restrictions. These two blacked-out games are not live on NFL Game Pass, but they are made available to watch fully on-demand 24 hours after the game ends.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Cleveland Browns vs Carolina Panthers Team News

Cleveland Browns Team News

The Browns, under head coach Todd Monken, are looking to find their footing in the run game behind rookie standout Quinshon Judkins, who has had a slow start due to run-blocking struggles on the offensive line.

Defensively, Cleveland enters with a stellar 47-game streak of not allowing a 300-yard passer, which will be tested heavily this week.

Key developments from the Cleveland Browns Injury Report

Teven Jenkins (OL) (Back) : Did not practice (DNP) midweek. His availability is highly questionable.

Tyson Campbell (CB) (Ankle/Hip) : Limited in practice but tracking toward playing.

Grant Delpit (S) (Shoulder) : Participated in a limited capacity.

Quincy Williams (LB) (Knee) : Maintained a limited status.

Mason Graham (DT) (Groin) : Logged a limited practice session.

Tytus Howard (OL) (Knee) : Limited but expected to anchor the line.

Carolina Panthers Team News

Head coach Dave Canales has the Panthers' offense operating at a high level, with Bryce Young leading the NFL in passing average (312.5 yards per game). However, the team is facing critical depth issues on both sides of the ball.

Key developments from the Carolina Panthers Injury Report

Jonathon Brooks (RB) (Groin) : Placed on Injured Reserve (IR), leaving Chuba Hubbard to handle the bulk of the backfield touches. Backup Trevor Etienne is also sidelined on IR.

Devin Lloyd (LB) (Calf) : Missed practice (DNP) midweek. This is a massive concern after his NFC Defensive Player of the Week performance in Week 2.

Jaelan Phillips (LB) (Back) : Sidelined during practice (DNP) and remains a vital game-time decision.

Nick Scott (S) (Ribs) & Claudin Cherelus (LB) (Shoulder) : Both logged DNPs.

Jalen Coker (WR) (Ankle) : Limited in practice but expected to fill a vital role on offense and punt returns.

Good News : Defensive linemen Bobby Brown III and Pat Jones II returned to full practice participation, providing a massive boost to the front seven.



