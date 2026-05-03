Today's game between Chicago Stars and Portland Thorns will kick-off at 3 May 2026, 18:00.

The TV channel and live stream options for Chicago Stars vs Portland Thorns are listed below. UK viewers can watch the match live on TNT Sports 4. Sign up or access the stream through TNT Sports.

Chicago Stars host Portland Thorns in an NWSL regular season fixture, with two sides sitting at opposite ends of the table and in starkly different form.

Chicago arrive at this game in poor shape. The Stars have won just one of their last five league matches and currently sit 13th in the NWSL standings, a position that reflects a difficult stretch of results at both ends of the pitch.

Portland, by contrast, are one of the form sides in the division. The Thorns sit second in the table and head into this fixture off the back of a 1-2 win away at Angel City FC, a result that underlines their credentials as genuine title contenders this season.

For the Stars, this is a home game that demands a response. Chicago's supporters will expect more than the side has delivered in recent weeks, and three points against a top-two opponent would do much to steady the ship.

Portland will not be short of motivation either. A win on the road would keep pressure on the teams above them and further cement their place among the NWSL's leading clubs.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Chicago Stars vs Portland Thorns live, including TV channel details, live stream options, and kick-off time.

How to watch Chicago Stars vs Portland Thorns with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

No injury or suspension information is currently available for Chicago Stars ahead of this fixture, and no projected XI has been confirmed. Updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Portland Thorns also have no confirmed team news at this stage. No injuries, suspensions, or probable lineup have been released. Check back for the latest squad information as the match approaches.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

Chicago Stars have won two of their last five NWSL matches, losing the other three. Their most recent result was a 2-0 win over Boston Legacy FC on April 25, a bright spot in an otherwise difficult run. Before that, the Stars lost to Utah Royals (1-0), San Diego Wave FC (2-0), and Orlando Pride (0-3), with their only other win coming against Kansas City Current (2-1) in late March. Chicago have scored four goals and conceded six across those five games.

Portland Thorns have recorded three wins, one draw, and one defeat from their last five NWSL outings. Their most recent match was a 1-2 victory at Angel City FC on April 26. They also beat Kansas City Current 2-0 in late March and Seattle Reign FC 2-0 in the same month. Portland drew 2-2 with North Carolina Courage in early April and suffered a 3-1 defeat to San Diego Wave FC on March 26. The Thorns have scored seven goals and conceded five across those five fixtures.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these sides came on September 14, 2025, when the two teams drew 1-1 at Chicago Stars' ground in the NWSL. Before that, Portland Thorns won 1-0 as hosts on June 22, 2025. Across the last five head-to-head matches, Portland hold the edge with two wins to Chicago's one, with two draws also recorded. Chicago's sole victory in the sequence came away at Portland in September 2024, when they won 1-0.

Standings

In the current NWSL standings, Chicago Stars sit 13th while Portland Thorns are placed second, making this a meeting between a side deep in the lower half of the table and one of the division's leading clubs.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Chicago Stars vs Portland Thorns today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: