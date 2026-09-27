Watch Chicago Bears vs Philadelphia Eagles NFL game LIVE: Online stream, TV channels, and kick-off time

Chicago Bears vs Philadelphia Eagles kick-off time

28 Sept 2026 - 20:15 Soldier Field

The Chicago Bears host the Philadelphia Eagles at Soldier Field (Chicago, Illinois), during Week 3 of the NFL regular season. The game is scheduled to kick-off at 1.15am (BST) on Tuesday, September 29.

How to watch Chicago Bears vs Philadelphia Eagles

The game will be screened live on NFL Game Pass on DAZN and Sky Sports NFL.

NFL Game Pass on DAZN is the official way to watch the 2026/27 NFL season, offering access to every game live and on-demand. This includes the regular season, the playoffs, and Super Bowl LXI. Access to NFL Redzone and the NFL Network is also available. You can purchase NFL Game Pass as a standalone package without needing a regular DAZN subscription.

DAZN offers two primary tiers for the full NFL season, Regular and Ultimate, with options to pay all at once or in monthly instalments.

Subscription Tier Upfront One-off Price Monthly Instalment Plan (12 months) Season Pro Regular £179.99* £18.99 / month Season Pro Ultimate £199.99** £21.99 / month

* If purchasing the 'Season Pro Regular' package upfront, you will make a saving of £47, compared with paying for it monthly over 12 months.

** If purchasing the 'Season Pro Ultimate' package upfront, you will make a saving of £63, compared with paying for it monthly over 12 months.

Those choosing the 'Season Pro Ultimate' package will also receive these additional features:

Multiview Screen Sharing : Ultimate subscribers can watch up to four live games simultaneously on one screen. This is ideal for packed Sunday nights when multiple games are happening at the same time.

Enhanced Picture and Sound : The Ultimate tier introduces High Dynamic Range (HDR) video quality and Dolby 5.1 surround sound. These enhancements apply to marquee broadcasts, including Thursday Night Football, Sunday Night Football, key playoff games, and the Super Bowl.

Alternative Broadcast Feeds : Ultimate gives you access to popular alternative commentaries. This includes the ManningCast with Peyton and Eli Manning, as well as TNF Prime Vision which overlays Next Gen Stats directly onto the live feed.

Account Sharing Limits : If you want to share your account with family or watch on the go, the Regular plan limits you to 2 streams on the exact same internet connection (IP address). The Ultimate plan expands this significantly, allowing up to 5 concurrent streams across 2 entirely different physical locations.

NB: Two Sunday games per week (one game from the 6pm window and one game from the 9pm window) will be subject to blackout restrictions. These two blacked-out games are not live on NFL Game Pass, but they are made available to watch fully on-demand 24 hours after the game ends.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Chicago Bears vs Philadelphia Eagles Team News

Chicago Bears Team News

The biggest storyline for head coach Ben Johnson’s squad is under center.

Quarterback Crisis : Franchise quarterback Caleb Williams has been officially ruled out with a grade 1 hamstring strain suffered in Week 2. Backup Tyson Bagent is progressing through the NFL's concussion protocol and returned to practice in full capacity on Saturday; he is officially listed as questionable. If Bagent is not fully cleared, 38-year-old veteran Case Keenum will make his first NFL regular-season start since 2023.

The Backfield : Running backs D'Andre Swift and rookie Kyle Monangai will be the focal point of the offense to take pressure off the quarterback position. Monangai missed early-week practices with a knee issue but is expected to anchor their lethal ground game.

Line of Scrimmage & Special Teams : Left guard Joe Thuney sat out practice on Friday, leaving questions on the interior line. Meanwhile, kicker Cairo Santos (right hip) has trended toward playing despite missing earlier practice time.

Defensive Boost : Cornerback Tyrique Stevenson (hamstring) made rapid progress late in the week and is on track to play, avoiding a major gap in the secondary

Philadelphia Eagles Team News

The 2-0 Eagles are looking to continue their unbeaten streak but will do so without several key contributors.

Key Offensive Absences : Tight end Dallas Goedert (knee/MCL sprain) and wide receiver Marquise "Hollywood" Brown (ankle) have both been ruled out for Monday night. In a corresponding move, the Eagles recently reunited with veteran tight end Zach Ertz via the practice squad.

Barkley & Smith Good to Go : There is fantastic news for the rest of the skill positions. Star running back Saquon Barkley, who was managing a stinger, practiced fully on Friday and carries no injury designation. Similarly, wideout DeVonta Smith (hamstring) bounced back in practice and will play. With Brown out, rookie receiver Makai Lemon is expected to see an increased workload.

Trenches & Front Seven : The offensive line is already adjusting to life without three-time Pro Bowl guard Landon Dickerson, who was placed on Injured Reserve last week. Cam Jurgens shifts to left guard with rookie Drew Kendall starting at center. On defense, edge rusher Jonathan Greenard (pectoral) has been dealing with an issue but is expected to fill a co-starter role alongside Jalyx Hunt.



