EFL Trophy - Game Week 2 15 Sept 2026 - 14:00 SMH Group Stadium

Today's game between Chesterfield and Manchester City Academy will kick off at 15 Sept 2026, 19:00.

Gemini

This EFL Trophy match between Chesterfield and Manchester City Academy is available to watch live in the UK. TV channel and live stream details are listed below.

Chesterfield host Manchester City Academy at the SMH Group Stadium in the EFL Trophy, with both sides looking to build on recent momentum in Northern Group D.

Chesterfield come into this fixture in reasonable domestic form. The Spireites picked up a win over Oldham Athletic on September 12, their second victory in five League Two outings, and will look to carry that confidence into cup competition.

Manchester City Academy arrive with mixed results across their last five matches. A commanding 4-0 win over Wolverhampton Wanderers Academy was followed by a loss to Nottingham Forest Academy, leaving their Premier Reserve League campaign at a crossroads.

The City youngsters do have EFL Trophy pedigree in this group. They beat Mansfield Town 4-1 back in August, which will give the coaching staff confidence ahead of another away assignment.

In the group standings, Manchester City Academy currently sit top of Northern Group D, with Chesterfield in second place. The gap between the sides makes this a genuine contest for group supremacy.

For details on how to watch this EFL Trophy fixture live, read on below.

How to watch Chesterfield vs Manchester City Academy with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Chesterfield have not confirmed any injury or suspension news ahead of this fixture, and no probable lineup has been released. Updates are expected closer to kick-off.

Manchester City Academy are similarly without confirmed team news at this stage, with no injuries, suspensions, or projected XI made available. Further squad information will be added when it becomes available.

Form

Chesterfield have recorded two wins, two draws, and one defeat across their last five matches in all competitions. Their most recent outing was a 2-1 win away at Oldham Athletic on September 12, and they also drew 3-3 with Barnet earlier in the month. Across those five games, the Spireites scored eight goals and conceded eight. The draw against Gillingham and the loss to Rotherham United show a side that can be exposed, though the back-to-back unbeaten results before the Oldham win suggest growing stability.

Manchester City Academy have won two, lost two, and won one of their last five matches across all competitions. Their standout result was a 4-0 victory over Wolverhampton Wanderers Academy on August 24, and they also beat Mansfield Town 4-1 in the EFL Trophy on August 19. They have scored 12 goals in those five games but conceded eight, pointing to an attack-minded side that can be vulnerable at the back.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two sides ended 1-1 when Chesterfield hosted Manchester City Academy in the EFL Trophy on August 20, 2024. The only other recorded fixture between the clubs also ended in a draw, a 2-2 result at the SMH Group Stadium in the EFL Trophy on November 29, 2017. Both meetings have taken place at Chesterfield, and neither side has managed a win across the two recorded encounters.

Standings

Northern Grp. D Form # P W D L F A +/- PTS Form 1 Manchester City Academy MAN 1 1 0 0 4 1 +3 3 W 2 Chesterfield CHE 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 Port Vale PVL 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 4 Mansfield Town MAN 1 0 0 1 1 4 -3 0 L Qualification to next stage

In EFL Trophy Northern Group D, Manchester City Academy currently occupy first place, with Chesterfield sitting second.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Chesterfield vs Manchester City Academy today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: