EFL Trophy - Game Week 3 13 Oct 2026 - 14:00 The Completely-Suzuki Stadium

Today's game between Cheltenham Town and Tottenham Hotspur Academy will kick off at 19:00.

Gemini

The match is available to watch live in the UK. TV channel and live stream details are listed below.

Cheltenham Town host Tottenham Hotspur Academy at the Completely-Suzuki Stadium in the EFL Trophy, with both sides looking to strengthen their position in Southern Group A.

Cheltenham arrive at this fixture in difficult league form, having lost back-to-back League Two matches. Their most recent outing ended in a 0-2 defeat to Salford City, and a 2-0 loss to Accrington Stanley the week before compounded a rough run. The EFL Trophy has offered some respite, however, with a 2-2 draw against Exeter City earlier in the campaign showing they can compete in the competition.

Tottenham Hotspur Academy come into this match with confidence from their reserve league schedule. Back-to-back wins over Manchester City Academy and Derby County Academy, including a 4-2 victory and a 1-3 away win respectively, point to a squad in good shape. Their EFL Trophy form is a different story — they fell 2-0 to Exeter City in their group opener.

The two sides met in this same competition last season, playing out a 2-2 draw at the Completely-Suzuki Stadium, which gives this fixture an added edge of familiarity.

With group standings tight and progressionl-el-e still very much in play for both teams, this is a match that carries genuine weight. Here is everything you need to know about where to watch it.

How to watch Cheltenham Town vs Tottenham Hotspur Academy with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Form

Cheltenham Town have won one, drawn one, and lost two of their last five matches across all competitions, with one result recorded as a win from a 2-2 draw against Exeter City in the EFL Trophy. Their most recent outing was a 0-2 home defeat to Salford City in League Two, following a 2-0 loss to Accrington Stanley the previous week. A 2-1 win over Chesterfield and a 1-1 draw with Colchester United round out the recent record. Across those five matches, Cheltenham have scored seven goals and conceded six.

Tottenham Hotspur Academy have won two, drawn one, and lost one of their last four recorded matches. Their most recent result was a 4-2 win over Manchester City Academy in the Premier Reserve League, and they also claimed a 1-3 away victory at Derby County Academy. A 3-3 draw with Birmingham Academy and a 1-3 win at Newcastle United Academy complete the run, though they did suffer a 2-0 defeat to Exeter City in the EFL Trophy.

Head-to-Head Record

The only recorded meeting between these two sides ended 2-2 in the EFL Trophy on 28 October 2025, played at the Completely-Suzuki Stadium with Cheltenham as hosts. That single head-to-head contest produced four goals and no winner, leaving the record level between the clubs.

Standings

Southern Grp. A Form # P W D L F A +/- PTS Form 1 Exeter City EXE 3 1 2 0 6 4 +2 6 W L W 2 Cheltenham Town CHE 2 0 2 0 2 2 0 3 D W 3 Oxford United OXF 1 0 1 0 2 2 0 1 L 4 Tottenham Hotspur Academy TOT 2 0 1 1 0 2 -2 1 D L Qualification to next stage

In Southern Group A, Cheltenham Town currently sit second while Tottenham Hotspur Academy are fourth, meaning the home side hold the stronger position in the group with progression still a realistic prospect for both teams.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Cheltenham Town vs Tottenham Hotspur Academy today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: