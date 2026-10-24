Premier League - Game Week 8 24 Oct 2026 - 12:30 Stamford Bridge

Today's game between Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur will kick off at 24 Oct 2026, 17:30.

Other English Language Commentaries

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Chelsea vs Tottenham Hotspur is broadcast live in the United Kingdom on Sky Sports. The match is available on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League, with coverage also accessible via NowTV and Sky Sports Ultra HDR for eligible subscribers.

Chelsea host Tottenham Hotspur at Stamford Bridge in a Premier League London derby that carries very different weight for each side. Xabi Alonso's Blues sit fourth in the table and are building momentum, while Roberto De Zerbi's Spurs arrive in the capital in a precarious position near the bottom of the standings.

Chelsea have won their last two league matches, putting five past Bournemouth before a composed 2-0 victory at Everton. Cole Palmer has rediscovered form that has drawn comparisons to some of the club's great playmakers, and Moises Caicedo continues to anchor the midfield with a composure that belies his age.

Tottenham's recent run makes difficult reading. De Zerbi's side have not won in five matches across all competitions, losing three and drawing two. They were beaten 2-3 by Aston Villa in their last Premier League outing and have scored just three goals across those five games while conceding eight.

Spurs travel to west London without a number of key players, and Rodrigo Bentancur serves a suspension, further thinning an already stretched squad. Their most recent win came against Coventry City, a 3-1 result that now feels distant given the defeats that followed.

The head-to-head record leans in Chelsea's favour in recent seasons, and the Blues have lost just one of their last four Premier League meetings with Spurs. Stamford Bridge has been a difficult place for Tottenham to visit.

For everything you need to know about how to watch this fixture live, the details are below.

How to watch Chelsea vs Tottenham Hotspur with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Xabi Alonso is without Jamie Gittens, Reece James, Emanuel Emegha, Emiliano Martinez, and Pep Chavarria through injury. Chelsea's projected XI is expected to line up with Mike Penders in goal, a back four of Maxence Lacroix, Levi Colwill, Jorrel Hato, and Josh Acheampong, with Cole Palmer, Jordan Henderson, Moises Caicedo, and Morgan Rogers in midfield, supported by Pedro Neto and Joao Pedro.

Roberto De Zerbi faces a longer injury list, with Xavi Simons, Wilson Odobert, Mykhaylo Mudryk, Lucas Bergvall, Savio, Tosin Adarabioyo, Pedro Porro, and Destiny Udogie all unavailable. Rodrigo Bentancur is suspended. Tottenham's projected XI is expected to feature Antonin Kinsky in goal, with Marcos Senesi, Micky van de Ven, and Jan Paul van Hecke in defence, Andrew Robertson at left back, and a midfield of James Maddison, Sandro Tonali, and Archie Gray behind Dominic Solanke, Mohammed Kudus, and Omar Marmoush.

Form

Chelsea head into this fixture with a record of three wins, one draw, and one defeat across their last five matches in all competitions. Their most recent outing was a 2-0 Premier League win at Everton, and they also put five past Bournemouth earlier in October. Their only defeat in that run was a 3-0 loss to Brentford in September. Across the five games, Alonso's side scored 16 goals and conceded nine, a return that reflects both their attacking output and occasional defensive vulnerability.

Tottenham's recent form shows one win, two draws, and two defeats from their last five matches. Their most recent result was a 3-1 Premier League win over Coventry City, but they were beaten 2-3 by Aston Villa before that and lost 3-1 to Liverpool in the Carabao Cup. Spurs have scored just six goals across those five games while conceding eight, and they are yet to keep a clean sheet in that run.

Head-to-Head Record

Chelsea hold the upper hand in recent meetings between these two clubs. The most recent Premier League encounter came in May 2026, when Chelsea won 2-1 at Stamford Bridge. Across the last five recorded head-to-head fixtures — including a pre-season friendly — Chelsea have won three times to Tottenham's two, with the Blues also claiming a 4-3 victory at Spurs in December 2024. Tottenham's only win in that series at Stamford Bridge came in a friendly, and they have not taken three points in a competitive fixture at this ground in recent memory.

Standings

In the Premier League table, Chelsea occupy fourth place, putting them firmly in contention for European qualification and within reach of the title challengers above them. Tottenham sit sixteenth, a position that places them uncomfortably close to the relegation zone and makes this a fixture with genuine urgency for De Zerbi's side.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Chelsea vs Tottenham Hotspur today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: