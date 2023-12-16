Chelsea vs Sheffield United: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Premier League match between Chelsea and Sheff Utd, as well as kick-off time and team news

Bottom-placed Sheffield United take a trip to London as they face a struggling Chelsea side who are vying to recover from two successive defeats in the Premier League.

Mauricio Pochettino's Chelsea have had a roller-coaster ride under the management of the Argentine manager in the 2023/24 Premier League campaign. While the eight-goal thriller at Etihad and the thumping of London-rivals Spurs showed glimpses of promise, three defeats and one draw in their previous five games have dumped the Blues in 12th position. With back-to-back defeats against Manchester United and Everton raising numerous questions, the Blues would look to revive their touch and get back their winning momentum.

James McAtee's strike on the verge of half-time gave Sheffield United only their second-win this season and the first under the guidance of Chris Wilder. With 12 defeats, two draws, and two wins in the campaign, the Blades are seeded at the bottom of the table and could leapfrog Burnley and Luton with a victory against Chelsea.

Chelsea vs Sheff Utd kick-off time

Date: December 16, 2023 Kick-off time: 3:00 pm GMT Venue: Stamford Bridge

Chelsea will welcome Sheffield United to the illustrious Stamford Bridge with kick-off scheduled at 3:00 pm GMT in the UK.

How to watch Chelsea vs Sheff Utd online - TV channels & live streams

The match is not being broadcast on TV in the UK due to the traditional 3pm Blackout rule but you can watch the game from anywhere in the world with a VPN, or virtual private network, such as NordVPN which will let you tune in to your home coverage if you are abroad. Check out our guide to the best VPN services to use for watching sport when you are abroad.

Highlights will be available on Chelsea's Official Youtube Channel and Premier League's Official Youtube Channel while live updates will be available on GOAL's Live Match Centre.

Team news & squads

Chelsea team news

Spanish shot-stopper Robert Sanchez picked up an injury against Everton so Djordje Petrovic will be featuring between the sticks for Chelsea. Blues captain Reece James picked up another injury and he'll be sidelined once again for Pochettino's men.

Trevoh Chalobah (thigh), Lesley Ugochukwu (unspecified), Wesley Fofana (knee), Ben Chilwell (thigh) ,Carney Chukwuemeka (knee) Romeo Lavia (ankle), Christopher Nkunku (knee), Noni Madueke (unspecified) and Malo Gusto (tendon) are the other absentees for Chelsea with the last four names close to a return.

Chelsea predicted XI: Petrovic; Disasi, Silva, Badiashile, Colwill; Fernandez, Caicedo; Sterling, Gallagher, Palmer; Jackson

Position Players Goalkeepers: Sanchez, Petrovic, Bettinelli, Bergstrom Defenders: Disasi, Badiashile, Sarr, Silva, Maatsen, James, Cucurella Midfielders: Gallagher, Caicedo, Ugochukwu, Fernandez, Palmer Forwards: Sterling, Mudryk, Madueke, Jackson, Broja, Washington

Sheff Utd team news

The Blades will have all of Chris Basham (ankle), John Egan (foot), Tom Davies (thigh), Rhys Norrington-Davies (thigh), Rhian Brewster (thigh) and Daniel Jebbison (illness) miss the fixture.

Oli McBurnie and Oliver Norwood will return after serving their suspensions while Jack Robinson picked up his fifth yellow card suspending him for the clash against Chelsea.

Sheffield United predicted XI: Foderingham; Bogle, Ahmedhodzic, Trusty, Lowe; McAtee, Norwood, Souza, Hamer, Archer; McBurnie



Position Players Goalkeepers: Foderingham, A. Davies, Amissah Defenders: Ahmedhedzic, Trusty, Robinson, Thomas, Larouci, Bogle, Seriki Midfielders: Hamer, Souza, McAtee, Slimane, Norwood, Fleck, Coulibaly, Osborn Forwards: Archer, McBurnie, Brewster, Traore, Jebbison

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 21 Mar 2021 Chelsea 2-0 Sheffield United FA Cup 8 Feb 2021 Sheffield United 1-2 Chelsea Premier League 7 Nov 2020 Chelsea 4-1 Sheffield United Premier League 11 Jul 2020 Sheffield United 3-0 Chelsea Premier League 31 Aug 2019 Chelsea 2-2 Sheffield United Premier League

