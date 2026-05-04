Premier League - Premier League Stamford Bridge

Today's game between Chelsea and Nottingham Forest will kick-off at 4 May 2026, 15:00.

The TV channel and live stream options for Chelsea vs Nottingham Forest are listed below. The match is available to watch on Sky Sports, with coverage split across Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League, and Sky Sports Ultra HDR. NowTV also carries the match for viewers who prefer a contract-free option.

Chelsea host Nottingham Forest at Stamford Bridge in a Premier League fixture that carries weight for both clubs, albeit for very different reasons.

Forest arrive in west London in strong form, having won three of their last five matches across the Premier League and Europa League. Nuno Espírito Santo's side are in the thick of a European campaign that has given the club's season genuine momentum.

Chelsea, by contrast, are navigating a turbulent spell. The club parted ways with Liam Rosenior and have since been linked with Andoni Iraola as a potential successor. Three consecutive Premier League defeats — to Brighton, Manchester United, and Manchester City — have left the Blues in a difficult position in the table.

The off-field noise at Stamford Bridge has been considerable. Enzo Fernandez was recently disciplined after hinting at a move to Real Madrid, while Cole Palmer continues to be linked with a departure, with questions mounting over whether Champions League football will be on offer next season.

Forest, meanwhile, have their own transfer subplot. Elliot Anderson has been mentioned as a potential target for clubs looking to strengthen their midfield, which adds an edge to a fixture that already has plenty of talking points.

With Chelsea sitting eighth and Forest in sixteenth, both sides have something to prove at Stamford Bridge. Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch the match live.

How to watch Chelsea vs Nottingham Forest with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

Chelsea head into this fixture without several first-team players. Levi Colwill, Jamie Gittens, Reece James, Filip Joergensen, and Estevao are all listed as unavailable through injury. No suspensions are currently recorded for the home side, and no probable lineup has been confirmed at this stage.

Nottingham Forest are also dealing with a significant number of absentees. Murillo, Willy Boly, Jota Cunha, John Victor, Nicolo Savona, and Callum Hudson-Odoi are all sidelined through injury. Like Chelsea, Forest have no suspensions to report and no confirmed projected XI as yet. Further updates on both squads are expected closer to kick-off.

Form

Chelsea have won two and lost three of their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent outing was a 1-0 FA Cup win over Leeds, but that result followed three straight Premier League defeats — a 3-0 loss to Brighton, a 1-0 defeat to Manchester United, and a 3-0 reverse against Manchester City. Chelsea's only other win in this run was a 7-0 FA Cup victory over Port Vale. Across the five matches, the Blues have scored nine goals and conceded seven, though four of those goals came in the cup tie against Port Vale.

Nottingham Forest's recent record is considerably more encouraging. They have won three, drawn two, and lost none of their last five games. Their latest result was an impressive 5-0 win away at Sunderland in the Premier League, and they also beat Burnley 4-1 in that same period. Forest drew both legs of their Europa League tie with FC Porto — 1-1 away and 1-0 at home — progressing on the strength of that second-leg result. Forest have scored 12 goals and conceded three across their last five outings, and they have not lost in any of those matches.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these two sides came in October 2025, when Nottingham Forest hosted Chelsea at the City Ground and lost 3-0 in the Premier League. Chelsea have won three of the last five encounters between the clubs, with Forest claiming one victory and one match ending in a draw. That draw came at Stamford Bridge in October 2024, when the sides shared a 1-1 result. Forest's sole win in this run was a 1-0 victory at Chelsea in September 2023.

Standings

In the Premier League table, Chelsea currently sit eighth while Nottingham Forest are in sixteenth place.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Chelsea vs Nottingham Forest today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: