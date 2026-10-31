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Premier League
team-logoChelsea
Stamford Bridge
team-logoManchester United
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How to watch today's Chelsea vs Manchester United Premier League game: Live stream, TV channel and start time

TV Guide & Streaming
Chelsea vs Manchester United
Chelsea
Manchester United
Premier League

How to watch the Premier League match between Chelsea and Manchester United, as well as kick-off time and team news.

crest
Premier League - Game Week 9
Stamford Bridge

Today's game between Chelsea and Manchester United will kick off at 31 Oct 2026, 12:30.

Other English Language Commentaries

United StatesFubo
United KingdomHBO Max
CanadaFubo
IndiaJioHotstar
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VPN GuideGemini

Chelsea vs Manchester United is available to watch live in the UK. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

HBO Max

HBO Max

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TNT Sports 1

TNT Sports 1

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TNT Sports Ultimate

TNT Sports Ultimate

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Chelsea host Manchester United at Stamford Bridge in a Premier League fixture that carries very different weight for each side. The Blues sit comfortably in the top half, while United arrive in west London in desperate need of points after a damaging run of results.

Chelsea head into this match carrying their own concerns. Xabi Alonso's side were knocked out of the Carabao Cup by Liverpool on penalties on Wednesday night, a result that also cost them the services of centre-back Maxence Lacroix, who limped off at Anfield with a suspected hamstring problem. The Frenchman had started every Premier League fixture this season, and his absence leaves a notable gap in Chelsea's defensive structure.

Alonso is already without Jamie Gittens, Reece James, and Joao Pedro through injury. Cole Palmer returns from suspension, however, and his creative influence will be central to Chelsea's attacking ambitions against a United side that has been leaking goals.

Manchester United arrive at Stamford Bridge in the kind of form that has supporters and coaching staff alike searching for answers. Back-to-back heavy defeats — 4-1 to Como in the Champions League and 3-0 at Bournemouth in the Premier League — have heaped pressure on manager Michael Carrick, whose position is increasingly precarious.

The turbulence extends beyond results. Bruno Fernandes was dropped to the bench for the Bournemouth defeat after publicly criticising the team's tactical approach, though Carrick confirmed this week that the Portuguese midfielder retains the captaincy and remains fully committed to the club. Fernandes is listed among the injured for this fixture, joining a lengthy absentee list that includes Patrick Dorgu, Benjamin Sesko, Manuel Ugarte, Luke Shaw, Kobbie Mainoo, and Marcus Rashford.

Youri Tielemans, who joined from Aston Villa in a £35 million summer move, is expected to feature in midfield. The Belgian has found life at Old Trafford difficult so far, managing 12 appearances without recapturing the form that defined his final season in the Midlands.

For live TV channel and streaming options, see the broadcaster information below.

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How to watch Chelsea vs Manchester United with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

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A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Chelsea vs Manchester United Probable lineups

3-4-2-1
Chelsea crest
Chelsea
CHE
Formation
Manchester United crest
Manchester United
MUN
4-2-3-1
M. PendersM. PendersW. FofanaW. FofanaJ. AcheampongJ. AcheampongL. ColwillL. ColwillM. CaicedoM. CaicedoC. PalmerC. PalmerM. RogersM. RogersM. PalestraM. PalestraP. NetoP. NetoJ. HendersonJ. HendersonD. WelbeckD. WelbeckS. LammensS. LammensL. YoroL. YoroL. MartinezL. MartinezH. MaguireH. MaguireD. DalotD. DalotC. BalebaC. BalebaB. FernandesB. FernandesM. CunhaM. CunhaA. DialloA. DialloK. MainooK. MainooB. MbeumoB. Mbeumo
Manchester United crest
Manchester United
MUN
3-4-2-1
Chelsea

Starting XI

Manchester United

Manager

  • X. Alonso
  • M. Carrick

Xabi Alonso faces a selection headache at the back after Maxence Lacroix was forced off with a suspected hamstring injury during the Carabao Cup defeat to Liverpool. Jamie Gittens, Reece James, Emiliano Martinez, Pep Chavarria, and Joao Pedro are also sidelined. Levi Colwill is set to deputise in defence, with the projected XI reading: Mike Penders; Josh Acheampong, Levi Colwill, Jorrel Hato; Geovany Quenda, Moises Caicedo, Jordan Henderson, Pedro Neto; Cole Palmer; Morgan Rogers.

Michael Carrick must navigate a significant injury list of his own. Patrick Dorgu, Benjamin Sesko, Manuel Ugarte, Luke Shaw, Kobbie Mainoo, Bruno Fernandes, and Marcus Rashford are all unavailable. United's projected XI is: Senne Lammens; Diogo Dalot, Harry Maguire, Leny Yoro, Ayden Heaven; Carlos Baleba, Youri Tielemans; Amad Diallo, Mason Mount, Andrey Santos; Bryan Mbeumo.

Form

CHE

CHE - Form

BRE
L3-0
BOU
W5-1
EVE
W0-2
TOT
L0-2
LIV
L1-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
8/7
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
2/5
MUN

MUN - Form

TOT
D1-1
ATM
L2-0
LEE
D1-1
COM
L4-1
BOU
L0-3
Goal Scored (Conceded)
3/11
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Chelsea's last five matches produced two wins, one draw, and two defeats. The most recent outing ended in a 1-1 draw with Liverpool in the Carabao Cup, a tie Chelsea ultimately lost on penalties. Their Premier League form is more encouraging — a 5-1 win over Bournemouth and a 2-0 victory at Everton stand out — though defeats to Tottenham and Brentford show inconsistency. Across the five matches, Chelsea scored nine goals and conceded eight.

Manchester United's last five games returned one draw and four defeats. Their most recent outing was a 3-0 loss at Bournemouth in the Premier League, following a 4-1 defeat to Como in the Champions League. United drew 1-1 with both Leeds and Tottenham in the Premier League during this stretch. They scored just four goals across the five matches while conceding ten.

Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head

ChelseaDrawManchester United
2
1
2
Premier League
Chelsea badge
Chelsea
CHE
0
Manchester United badge
Manchester United
MUN
1
FT
Premier League
Manchester United badge
Manchester United
MUN
2
Chelsea badge
Chelsea
CHE
1
FT
Premier League
Chelsea badge
Chelsea
CHE
1
Manchester United badge
Manchester United
MUN
0
FT
Premier League
Manchester United badge
Manchester United
MUN
1
Chelsea badge
Chelsea
CHE
1
FT
Premier League
Chelsea badge
Chelsea
CHE
4
Manchester United badge
Manchester United
MUN
3
FT
7Goals Scored7
Games over 2.5 goals2/5
Both teams scored3/5

The most recent meeting between these sides took place in April 2026, when Manchester United won 1-0 at Stamford Bridge in the Premier League. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures, each side has claimed two wins, with one match ending level. Chelsea won 1-0 at home in May 2025 and 4-3 at home in April 2024, while United won 2-1 at Old Trafford in September 2025 and 1-0 at Stamford Bridge in April 2026. The November 2024 meeting at Old Trafford finished 1-1.

Standings

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
Manchester CityManchester CityMCI
8701209+1121
L
W
W
W
W
2
ArsenalArsenalARS
8701135+821
W
W
W
L
W
3
Brighton & Hove AlbionBrighton & Hove AlbionBHA
8512237+1616
L
W
W
W
W
4
LiverpoolLiverpoolLIV
8431118+315
W
W
L
W
D
5
ChelseaChelseaCHE
84131715+213
L
W
W
L
D
6
BrentfordBrentfordBRE
8251149+511
D
L
D
W
D
7
Leeds UnitedLeeds UnitedLEE
825196+311
D
D
L
D
W
8
Newcastle UnitedNewcastle UnitedNEW
83231214-211
W
L
L
W
L
9
Aston VillaAston VillaAVL
8323912-311
W
W
D
W
L
10
Hull CityHull CityHUL
824298+110
D
L
D
L
D
11
EvertonEvertonEVE
824289-110
L
L
D
W
D
12
Ipswich TownIpswich TownIPS
83141216-410
D
L
W
L
W
13
AFC BournemouthAFC BournemouthBOU
82331213-19
W
W
L
L
D
14
Tottenham HotspurTottenham HotspurTOT
8233810-29
W
W
D
L
D
15
FulhamFulhamFUL
8224810-28
W
W
L
D
D
16
Manchester UnitedManchester UnitedMUN
81431013-37
L
D
D
D
L
17
Crystal PalaceCrystal PalaceCRY
8215919-107
L
L
W
D
L
18
Nottingham ForestNottingham ForestNFO
8134610-46
D
L
L
L
W
19
Coventry CityCoventry CityCOV
8206615-96
L
L
W
W
L
20
SunderlandSunderlandSUN
8125614-85
D
L
L
L
L
Champions League
UEFA Europa League
Relegation

In the Premier League table, Chelsea sit fifth — well placed in the race for European qualification. Manchester United occupy 16th, a position that puts them uncomfortably close to the bottom three and makes this trip to Stamford Bridge a match they cannot afford to lose.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Chelsea vs Manchester United today

NordVPN streaming online from abroadNordVPN
  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.
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