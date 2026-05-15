Today's game between Chelsea and Manchester City will kick-off at 16 May 2026, 15:00.

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The FA Cup Final between Chelsea and Manchester City will be broadcast live in the UK across both free-to-air and pay-TV platforms. Full TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

For viewers watching from abroad, a Virtual Private Network allows you to access streaming services that may be geo-blocked in your current location, letting you follow the match on a platform you already subscribe to back home.

Chelsea and Manchester City meet at Wembley in the FA Cup Final, with both clubs arriving at English football's showpiece occasion from very different positions.

City enter the final in the form of a side with genuine momentum. Pep Guardiola's team have won four of their last five matches and sit two points behind Premier League leaders Arsenal going into the final weekend of the season. Their most recent outing produced a convincing 3-0 win over Crystal Palace, with Phil Foden delivering two assists on his first league start since March.

Chelsea's path to Wembley has been considerably more turbulent. Enzo Maresca's side have lost three of their last five Premier League games and arrive at the final with their European qualification hopes resting heavily on the result. An FA Cup triumph would represent a significant lifeline.

The managerial picture at Stamford Bridge adds further intrigue. Speculation surrounding the Chelsea dugout has intensified in recent weeks, with Xabi Alonso's name repeatedly linked to the role. Former Chelsea defender William Gallas has publicly urged the club against that appointment, advocating instead for Cesc Fabregas.

At City, the summer transfer window is already casting a long shadow. Real Madrid president Florentino Perez declined to rule out a move for Erling Haaland when pressed on the matter in a television interview, adding uncertainty to the club's planning ahead of next season.

Nonetheless, for ninety minutes at Wembley, those off-field narratives are secondary. Chelsea need a trophy. City want to complete a strong finish to the season. For TV channel, live stream, and kick-off time details, read on.

How to watch Chelsea vs Manchester City with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

No confirmed team news is available for either side ahead of the FA Cup Final. Chelsea have not confirmed their probable lineup, and no injuries or suspensions have been reported for the Blues at this stage.

Manchester City are similarly without confirmed squad news, with no lineup, injury, or suspension information available. Further updates are expected closer to kick-off.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

Chelsea head into the final having won just one of their last five matches across all competitions. That victory came against Leeds in the FA Cup semi-final, a 1-0 win that secured their place at Wembley. Their Premier League form has been poor, with defeats to Nottingham Forest (3-1), Brighton (3-0), and Manchester United (1-0) bracketing a draw with Liverpool (1-1). Across those five games, Chelsea have scored six goals and conceded eight.

Manchester City's recent record tells a contrasting story. Guardiola's side have won four of their last five, losing only a 3-3 draw with Everton as a blemish on an otherwise strong run. They beat Southampton 2-1 in the FA Cup semi-final, then followed that with Premier League wins over Burnley (1-0), Brentford (3-0), and Crystal Palace (3-0). City have scored 12 goals in that five-game stretch and conceded four.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these two clubs ended in a heavy Chelsea defeat. City won 3-0 at Stamford Bridge in the Premier League in April 2026, a result that underlines the gap in current form between the sides. Across the last five encounters in all competitions, City have been the dominant force, winning three times, with one draw and one Chelsea win. Chelsea's sole victory in that run came in a pre-season friendly, and their record in competitive fixtures against City has been difficult reading.

Standings

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Chelsea vs Manchester City today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: