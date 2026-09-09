Carabao Cup - Game Week 3 9 Sept 2026 - 15:00 Stamford Bridge

Today's game between Chelsea and Leeds United will kick off at 9 Sept 2026, 20:00.

Gemini

Chelsea vs Leeds United will be broadcast live in the UK. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Chelsea host Leeds United at Stamford Bridge in the Carabao Cup, with Xabi Alonso's side looking to regroup after suffering their first defeat of the new era.

The Blues were beaten 2-1 by Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium last weekend, a result that ended their winning run and raised fresh questions about squad depth. Finishing the match with two natural right-backs deployed in midfield was a telling sign of the tactical challenges Alonso still faces, despite a substantial summer outlay.

New goalkeeper Emi Martinez has arrived at Stamford Bridge with a reputation built on big-game temperament and a World Cup winner's medal, but he is still settling into life in west London. The Argentina international was brought in as an upgrade on Robert Sanchez, and this cup tie offers an early opportunity to stake his claim.

Leeds United arrive under Daniel Farke with a steady, unspectacular run of form. Two draws in the Premier League have kept them ticking over, and their Carabao Cup campaign is already underway after a win at Nottingham Forest in the previous round.

Morgan Rogers, who clashed with Arsenal's Declan Rice in the closing stages of Sunday's defeat, is expected to feature and will be eager to show a response. Chelsea's players have spoken publicly about remaining in a period of growth, and a cup run would do no harm to confidence.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Chelsea vs Leeds United live.

How to watch Chelsea vs Leeds United with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Xabi Alonso has not confirmed his starting lineup ahead of the Carabao Cup tie, and no injury or suspension information has been provided for the Chelsea squad at this stage. Updates are expected closer to kick-off.

Daniel Farke is similarly yet to name his probable XI for Leeds United, with no confirmed absences or disciplinary concerns listed. Further squad news will be added as it becomes available.

Form

Chelsea head into this fixture with a record of four wins and one defeat across their last five matches in all competitions. Their most recent outing ended in a 2-1 loss to Arsenal in the Premier League, snapping a run of three consecutive wins. Prior to that defeat, the Blues beat Brighton 4-3 and won 2-3 at Fulham, scoring freely across both matches. In their previous Carabao Cup outing, they beat Luton Town 2-0. Across the five matches, Chelsea scored 12 goals and conceded eight.

Leeds United arrive with two wins, two draws, and no defeats from their last five. Their most recent match ended 1-1 against Brighton in the Premier League, following an earlier 1-1 draw with Brentford. Farke's side have shown cup pedigree, winning 2-0 at Nottingham Forest in the Carabao Cup and 1-0 at the same venue in the Premier League. Leeds have scored five goals and conceded three across those five outings.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two sides came in the FA Cup in April 2026, when Chelsea won 1-0 at Stamford Bridge. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures, Chelsea have won three times, with one draw and one Leeds victory. That Leeds win came in December 2025, when they beat Chelsea 3-1 at Elland Road. The five meetings have produced 13 goals in total.

Standings

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Chelsea vs Leeds United today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: