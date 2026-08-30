Premier League - Game Week 2 30 Aug 2026 - 09:00 Stamford Bridge

Today's game between Chelsea and Brighton & Hove Albion will kick-off at 30 Aug 2026, 14:00.

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Chelsea vs Brighton is available to watch live in the UK via Sky Sports. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Chelsea host Brighton & Hove Albion at Stamford Bridge in a Premier League Matchday 2 fixture on Sunday, August 30. Xabi Alonso's side look to build on a winning start to the league campaign, while Fabian Hurzeler brings a Brighton team riding a wave of confidence into west London.

Chelsea got their Premier League season up and running with a 3-2 win at Fulham, with Cole Palmer particularly impressive in a performance that underlined the creative freedom Alonso has granted him. The Blues then added a 2-0 Carabao Cup win over Luton Town midweek, with summer arrival Danny Welbeck marking his debut with a goal.

There are, however, distractions in the background at Stamford Bridge. Enzo Fernandez was conspicuously absent from the cup squad, with Alonso citing concerns over the midfielder's attitude and application. Chelsea have since identified Monaco's Lamine Camara as a potential replacement, while Nicolas Jackson has already departed to Aston Villa in a deal worth up to £65 million.

Brighton arrive in fine form. Hurzeler's side dismantled Aston Villa 4-0 on the opening Premier League weekend, then followed that up with a commanding 4-0 second-leg win over Tromso to seal their place in the UEFA Conference League group phase. The Seagulls have won four of their last five matches across all competitions.

Hurzeler praised his squad's professional approach after the Tromso victory, and Brighton's blend of tactical discipline and attacking output makes them a genuinely awkward proposition for any home side. Their early-season Premier League standing reflects that quality.

Recent meetings between these two clubs have favoured Brighton heavily. Chelsea will need to produce something considerably more convincing than their recent head-to-head record suggests they are capable of at present.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Chelsea vs Brighton live, including the TV channel, live stream options, and kick-off time.

How to watch Chelsea vs Brighton & Hove Albion with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Xabi Alonso is without Jordan Henderson, Caleb Wiley, Marco Palestra, and Moises Caicedo through injury for Chelsea, while Wesley Fofana is suspended. The projected XI features Robert Sanchez in goal, with a back line of Levi Colwill, Josh Acheampong, Maxence Lacroix, and Jorrel Hato. Cole Palmer, Romeo Lavia, and Morgan Rogers are named in midfield, with Reece James and Malo Gusto providing width and Joao Pedro leading the line.

Fabian Hurzeler is missing Stefanos Tzimas, Yankuba Minteh, Evan Ferguson, and Jack Hinshelwood for Brighton, with no suspensions listed. The Seagulls' projected XI shows Bart Verbruggen in goal, a defence of Luka Vuskovic, Mats Wieffer, Lewis Dunk, and Olivier Boscagli, with Pascal Gross, Diego Gomez, Maxim De Cuyper, Yasin Ayari, and Pascal Struijk in midfield, and Georginio Rutter leading the attack. Further updates will be added closer to kick-off if required.

Form

Chelsea have won four of their last five matches, drawing one, scoring 13 goals and conceding seven across that run. Their most recent result was a 2-0 Carabao Cup win over Luton Town, and they also claimed a 3-2 Premier League victory at Fulham earlier in the week. Pre-season outings included a 3-1 win over Real Sociedad and a 3-0 defeat of AC Milan.

Brighton have also won four of their last five, with one draw. Their most recent outing was the 4-0 Conference League qualification win over Tromso, which followed a dominant 4-0 Premier League win at Aston Villa. A goalless first leg against Tromso was the only blemish in an otherwise convincing sequence, and Brighton have scored 12 goals across their last five matches while conceding none.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these sides ended in a 3-0 Brighton win at the Amex Stadium in April 2026, a result that continued a difficult run for Chelsea in this fixture. Across the last five encounters, Brighton have won three times, Chelsea once, with one Chelsea home win — a 4-2 victory in September 2024 — the sole exception to a pattern that has largely favoured the Seagulls. Brighton have scored 14 goals to Chelsea's eight across those five matches.

Standings

In the Premier League table, Brighton currently sit second after Matchday 1, while Chelsea are seventh.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Chelsea vs Brighton & Hove Albion today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: