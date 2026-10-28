Women's Champions League - Game Week 3 28 Oct 2026 - 13:45 Kingsmeadow

Today's game between Chelsea FC Women and Roma will kick off at 28 Oct 2026, 17:45.

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Chelsea FC Women vs Roma is available to stream live on Disney+. Subscribers can watch the Women's Champions League fixture through the platform.

Chelsea FC Women host Roma at Kingsmeadow in the Women's Champions League, with Sonia Bompastor's side looking to build on a strong run of domestic form on the continental stage.

Chelsea arrive in good shape. Four wins from their last five matches across all competitions, including three consecutive WSL victories, suggest a team operating with real confidence heading into European competition.

Their only blemish in that run was a goalless draw against Lyon in the Women's Champions League — a result that underlines the level of opposition they face in this tournament, but also their defensive resilience at the top end of the game.

Roma come to London under Gianpiero Piovani having swept through Serie A Femminile with four wins from their last five domestic outings. They are scoring freely and look well-drilled going forward.

The Italian side's European campaign tells a different story, though. A 6-0 defeat to Barcelona in their Women's Champions League group stage opener exposed the gap between Roma and the continent's elite, and Chelsea will be aware of that vulnerability.

Kingsmeadow has proven a difficult place for visiting sides to come and get a result, and this fixture shapes up as a genuine test of how far Roma have developed at this level.

For information on how to watch this Women's Champions League fixture live, see the broadcast details below.

How to watch Chelsea FC Women vs Roma with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Chelsea FC Women are managed by Sonia Bompastor, though no confirmed lineup or injury information has been made available ahead of this fixture. Further squad updates are expected closer to kick-off.

Roma head coach Gianpiero Piovani has also yet to release team news, with no injuries, suspensions, or probable lineup currently confirmed. Updates will be added as they become available.

Form

Chelsea FC Women head into this match having won four of their last five games across all competitions, with their only dropped points coming in a 0-0 draw against Lyon in the Women's Champions League. Their most recent outing was a 1-3 win at Crystal Palace in the WSL, and they also put six past Tottenham Hotspur Women earlier in the run, winning 6-2. Chelsea have shown they can both score in volume and keep things tight when needed.

Roma's last five matches tell a similarly productive story in domestic terms. They have won four of those games, including a 2-5 victory at Juventus and a 4-2 win over AC Milan in Serie A Femminile. The outlier was a 6-0 loss to Barcelona in the Women's Champions League — a result that stands apart from their Italian form and points to the step up Roma face in European competition.

Head-to-Head Record

The two clubs have met once before, and it ended in a comprehensive Chelsea victory. In December 2025, Chelsea FC Women beat Roma 6-0 in the Women's Champions League — a scoreline that sets a stark historical backdrop for this return fixture. With only one meeting on record, the head-to-head record is entirely Chelsea's, and Roma will be looking to show they have closed the gap since that heavy defeat.

Standings

In the Women's Champions League standings, Chelsea sit in seventh place while Roma are down in 16th. That gap in the table reflects the difference in European pedigree between the two sides at this stage of the competition, and puts pressure on Roma to take something from this fixture if they are to improve their standing in the group.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Chelsea FC Women vs Roma today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: