Today's game between Chelsea FC Women and Manchester City Women will kick-off at 10 May 2026, 15:30.

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The TV channel and live stream options for Chelsea FC Women vs Manchester City Women are listed below.

If you are travelling abroad and want to catch the match, a VPN service may allow you to access your usual streaming platform from overseas. Connect to a server in your home country to watch as you normally would.

Chelsea FC Women host Manchester City Women in the FA Cup semi-final, with a place at Wembley on the line for both sides.

For Chelsea, this is one of two trophies still within reach this season. Sonia Bompastor's side has not defended the WSL title they held for six successive years, but the Blues are still alive in this competition and have shown no shortage of quality in recent weeks.

Sam Kerr's future at the club remains unresolved, with reports suggesting the Australian striker could leave in the summer. If these are indeed among her final appearances in blue, she has every reason to make them count.

Manchester City arrive at this fixture as newly-crowned WSL champions. Andree Jeglertz's side ended Chelsea's remarkable league dominance this season, claiming a first Women's Super League title since 2016 in a campaign that has been defined by the brilliance of Khadija Shaw.

Shaw, named FWA Women's Footballer of the Year, has scored 19 goals in 21 league games this season. Her contract expires this summer and reports indicate she is set to leave City, with Chelsea among the clubs linked with her signature — a subplot that adds a sharp edge to Sunday's contest.

Vivianne Miedema has been absent from City's recent activity for personal reasons, having revealed her mother is receiving treatment in intensive care. Her availability for this fixture is uncertain.

Here is everything you need to know about how to watch Chelsea FC Women vs Manchester City Women, including TV channel, live stream details and kick-off time.

How to watch Chelsea FC Women vs Manchester City Women with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

No confirmed injury or suspension information is currently available for Chelsea FC Women ahead of this FA Cup semi-final. Updates will be added closer to kick-off as the club releases official team news.

Manchester City Women are also without a confirmed injury list at this stage. Vivianne Miedema has been away from the squad for personal reasons following a family health situation, and her availability remains unclear. Further team news will be published when available.

Form

Chelsea FC Women head into this fixture having won all five of their most recent matches across three competitions. Their most recent outing was a 3-1 win at Leicester City in the WSL, and they also beat Everton 4-1 in that same competition. The Blues defeated Tottenham 2-1 in an earlier FA Cup round, beat Arsenal 1-0 in the Women's Champions League, and edged Aston Villa 4-3 in the WSL. Across those five games, Chelsea scored 13 goals and conceded nine.

Manchester City Women have won four of their last five matches. Their most recent result was a 1-0 win over Liverpool in the WSL. City also beat Birmingham City 1-0 in the FA Cup, defeated Manchester United 3-0 and Tottenham 5-2 in the league. Their only defeat in this run was a 3-2 loss to Brighton in the WSL. Across those five games, City scored 11 goals and conceded six.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these two sides ended in a heavy 5-1 win for Manchester City at home in the WSL on February 1, 2026. Before that, Chelsea claimed a 1-0 victory over City in the WSL Cup on January 21, 2026. Across the five most recent head-to-head fixtures, Chelsea have won three and City have won two, with Chelsea scoring eight goals and City scoring nine.

Standings

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Chelsea FC Women vs Manchester City Women today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: