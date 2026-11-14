How to watch Chelsea FC Women vs Manchester City Women with a VPN

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

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Get a reliable VPN . Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).

. Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet). Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast.

Connect to the server . Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).

. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.

Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

Match Preview

WSL - Game Week 10 14 Nov 2026 - 08:30 Stamford Bridge

Chelsea FC Women host Manchester City Women at Stamford Bridge in a WSL fixture that pits second against first in the table.

Sonia Bompastor's side come into this match off the back of a 0-0 draw with BK Häcken FF in the Women's Champions League, a result that followed a 1-1 draw with Everton in the WSL. Before those two dropped points, Chelsea had strung together four consecutive wins, including a 6-0 demolition of Charlton Athletic and a 2-0 victory over Roma in Europe.

Manchester City Women arrive at Stamford Bridge in formidable shape. Andree Jeglertz's side beat Inter 4-1 in their most recent Women's Champions League outing and thrashed West Ham 5-0 in the WSL before that, giving them three wins from their last five across all competitions.

City sit top of the WSL standings, with Chelsea one place behind them. A win for either side would have significant implications for the title race.

Bompastor and Jeglertz are two of the most tactically astute coaches in the women's game, and the contrast in their recent momentum makes this a genuinely difficult match to call.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch this WSL fixture live.

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