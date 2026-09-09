Championship - Game Week 6 9 Sept 2026 - 15:00 The Valley, Charlton

Today's game between Charlton Athletic and Queens Park Rangers will kick off at 9 Sept 2026, 20:00.

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This Championship fixture between Charlton Athletic and QPR is available to watch live in the UK. TV channel and live stream details are listed below.

Charlton Athletic host Queens Park Rangers at The Valley in London in a Championship fixture that pits two sides moving in opposite directions against each other.

Charlton arrive into this match under pressure. Nathan Jones's side were beaten 4-0 by Stoke City in their last league outing, a result that will have raised questions about defensive organisation and squad depth at this level.

QPR, managed by Julien Stephan, sit third in the Championship table and come into this fixture with genuine momentum. They have won three of their last five matches across all competitions and have shown the ability to win away from home this season.

The hosts are sixth in the standings, and while they remain in the top half, the gap between the two sides in form is hard to ignore. Charlton's recent 1-1 draw with West Bromwich Albion showed they can compete, but consistency has been an issue.

For QPR, a win at The Valley would reinforce their early-season credentials as genuine promotion contenders. Stephan's side lost to Middlesbrough last time out, so they will be looking to bounce back and maintain their place among the division's frontrunners.

Read on for everything you need to know about how and where to watch this Championship match live.

How to watch Charlton Athletic vs Queens Park Rangers with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Charlton Athletic are managed by Nathan Jones for this fixture. No confirmed injuries or suspensions have been provided for the home side at this stage, and team news will be updated closer to kick-off.

QPR head into the match under Julien Stephan. As with Charlton, no specific injury or suspension information is currently available for the away squad, and further updates are expected before the game.

Form

Charlton have recorded one win, one draw, and two losses in their last four Championship matches, with a Carabao Cup defeat to Tottenham Hotspur also included in their most recent five fixtures. Their last outing was a 4-0 loss to Stoke City, and they were beaten 5-1 by Tottenham in the cup. A 1-0 win over Preston North End and a 1-2 victory at West Ham United show they are capable of picking up results, but form has been inconsistent.

QPR have won three and drawn one of their last five matches across all competitions, losing only to Middlesbrough in their most recent game. They beat Cardiff City 2-1 and Portsmouth 1-3 in away fixtures, and their only blank came in a goalless draw with Bolton Wanderers. Stephan's side have scored eight goals in their last five outings.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two sides ended in a 0-0 draw at The Valley in the Championship in February 2026. Before that, QPR won 3-1 at home to Charlton in August 2025. Across the last five recorded head-to-head fixtures, QPR have the stronger record, with Charlton claiming one win in the 2020 Championship meeting at The Valley.

Standings

In the Championship table, QPR currently sit third while Charlton Athletic are sixth.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Charlton Athletic vs Queens Park Rangers today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: