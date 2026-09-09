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Championship
team-logoCharlton Athletic
The Valley, Charlton
team-logoQueens Park Rangers
Watch it on Sky Sports Football
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How to watch today's Charlton Athletic vs Queens Park Rangers Championship game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

TV Guide & Streaming
Charlton Athletic vs Queens Park Rangers
Charlton Athletic
Queens Park Rangers
Championship

How to watch the Championship match between Charlton Athletic and Queens Park Rangers, as well as kick-off time and team news.

crest
Championship - Game Week 6
The Valley, Charlton

Today's game between Charlton Athletic and Queens Park Rangers will kick off at 9 Sept 2026, 20:00.

VPN GuideGemini
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This Championship fixture between Charlton Athletic and QPR is available to watch live in the UK. TV channel and live stream details are listed below.

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Charlton Athletic host Queens Park Rangers at The Valley in London in a Championship fixture that pits two sides moving in opposite directions against each other.

Charlton arrive into this match under pressure. Nathan Jones's side were beaten 4-0 by Stoke City in their last league outing, a result that will have raised questions about defensive organisation and squad depth at this level.

QPR, managed by Julien Stephan, sit third in the Championship table and come into this fixture with genuine momentum. They have won three of their last five matches across all competitions and have shown the ability to win away from home this season.

The hosts are sixth in the standings, and while they remain in the top half, the gap between the two sides in form is hard to ignore. Charlton's recent 1-1 draw with West Bromwich Albion showed they can compete, but consistency has been an issue.

For QPR, a win at The Valley would reinforce their early-season credentials as genuine promotion contenders. Stephan's side lost to Middlesbrough last time out, so they will be looking to bounce back and maintain their place among the division's frontrunners.

Read on for everything you need to know about how and where to watch this Championship match live.

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How to watch Charlton Athletic vs Queens Park Rangers with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

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A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Charlton Athletic vs Queens Park Rangers Probable lineups

Manager

  • N. Jones

Charlton Athletic are managed by Nathan Jones for this fixture. No confirmed injuries or suspensions have been provided for the home side at this stage, and team news will be updated closer to kick-off.

QPR head into the match under Julien Stephan. As with Charlton, no specific injury or suspension information is currently available for the away squad, and further updates are expected before the game.

Form

CHA

CHA - Form

WHU
W1-2
TOT
L5-1
PNE
W1-0
WBA
D1-1
STK
L4-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
5/11
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
3/5
QPR

QPR - Form

POR
W1-3
BOL
D0-0
BLB
W1-2
CAC
W2-1
MID
L0-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
7/4
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Charlton have recorded one win, one draw, and two losses in their last four Championship matches, with a Carabao Cup defeat to Tottenham Hotspur also included in their most recent five fixtures. Their last outing was a 4-0 loss to Stoke City, and they were beaten 5-1 by Tottenham in the cup. A 1-0 win over Preston North End and a 1-2 victory at West Ham United show they are capable of picking up results, but form has been inconsistent.

QPR have won three and drawn one of their last five matches across all competitions, losing only to Middlesbrough in their most recent game. They beat Cardiff City 2-1 and Portsmouth 1-3 in away fixtures, and their only blank came in a goalless draw with Bolton Wanderers. Stephan's side have scored eight goals in their last five outings.

Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head

Charlton AthleticDrawQueens Park Rangers
2
2
1
Championship
Charlton Athletic badge
Charlton Athletic
CHA
0
Queens Park Rangers badge
Queens Park Rangers
QPR
0
FT
Championship
Queens Park Rangers badge
Queens Park Rangers
QPR
3
Charlton Athletic badge
Charlton Athletic
CHA
1
FT
Carabao Cup
Charlton Athletic badge
Charlton Athletic
CHA
1
Queens Park Rangers badge
Queens Park Rangers
QPR
1
FT
Championship
Charlton Athletic badge
Charlton Athletic
CHA
1
Queens Park Rangers badge
Queens Park Rangers
QPR
0
FT
Championship
Queens Park Rangers badge
Queens Park Rangers
QPR
2
Charlton Athletic badge
Charlton Athletic
CHA
2
FT
5Goals Scored6
Games over 2.5 goals2/5
Both teams scored3/5

The most recent meeting between these two sides ended in a 0-0 draw at The Valley in the Championship in February 2026. Before that, QPR won 3-1 at home to Charlton in August 2025. Across the last five recorded head-to-head fixtures, QPR have the stronger record, with Charlton claiming one win in the 2020 Championship meeting at The Valley.

Standings

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
West Ham UnitedWest Ham UnitedWHU
6321149+511
W
W
W
D
L
2
Swansea CitySwansea CitySWA
632184+411
L
D
W
W
D
3
MiddlesbroughMiddlesbroughMID
531185+310
W
D
W
L
W
4
Queens Park RangersQueens Park RangersQPR
531174+310
L
W
W
D
W
5
Bristol CityBristol CityBRC
531197+210
W
W
W
D
L
6
West Bromwich AlbionWest Bromwich AlbionWBA
531186+210
W
D
L
W
W
7
Charlton AthleticCharlton AthleticCHA
531167-110
L
D
W
W
W
8
MillwallMillwallMIL
5302108+29
W
L
L
W
W
9
Sheffield UnitedSheffield UnitedSHU
62318809
W
L
W
D
D
10
Wolverhampton WanderersWolverhampton WanderersWOL
52211310+38
D
L
W
W
D
11
WatfordWatfordWAT
622267-18
W
L
L
D
D
12
SouthamptonSouthamptonSOU
6321147+77
W
D
D
W
W
13
WrexhamWrexhamWRE
614175+27
D
D
W
L
D
14
Birmingham CityBirmingham CityBIR
514076+17
D
D
W
D
D
15
Stoke CityStoke CitySTK
6213910-17
D
W
W
L
L
16
Norwich CityNorwich CityNOR
52038806
W
L
W
L
L
17
PortsmouthPortsmouthPOR
520378-16
W
L
L
W
L
18
Blackburn RoversBlackburn RoversBLB
612379-25
L
L
D
L
W
19
Lincoln CityLincoln CityLIN
512246-25
D
D
W
L
L
20
Cardiff CityCardiff CityCAC
6042710-34
D
L
L
D
D
21
Derby CountyDerby CountyDER
5113510-54
L
W
L
D
L
22
Bolton WanderersBolton WanderersBOL
6114612-64
L
L
L
L
D
23
BurnleyBurnleyBUR
6033713-63
D
L
D
L
L
24
Preston North EndPreston North EndPNE
6105612-63
L
W
L
L
L
Promotion
Promotion Playoff
Relegation

In the Championship table, QPR currently sit third while Charlton Athletic are sixth.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Charlton Athletic vs Queens Park Rangers today

NordVPN streaming online from abroadNordVPN
  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.
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