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Championship
team-logoCharlton Athletic
The Valley, Charlton
team-logoNorwich City
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How to watch today's Charlton Athletic vs Norwich City Championship game: Live stream, TV channel and start time

TV Guide & Streaming
Charlton Athletic vs Norwich City
Charlton Athletic
Norwich City
Championship

How to watch the Championship match between Charlton Athletic and Norwich City, as well as kick-off time and team news.

crest
Championship - Game Week 12
The Valley, Charlton

Today's game between Charlton Athletic and Norwich City will kick off at 24 Oct 2026, 12:30.

Other English Language Commentaries

United StatesParamount+
United KingdomSky Sports Main Event
IndiaFanCode
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VPN GuideGemini

Charlton Athletic vs Norwich City is available to watch live in the UK on Sky Sports. The match will be broadcast on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football, with Sky Sports Ultra HDR also carrying the game. NowTV is available as a streaming option for those without a full Sky subscription.

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Sky Sports Main Event

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Sky Sports Football

Sky Sports Football

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NowTV

NowTV

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Sky Sports Ultra HDR

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Charlton Athletic host Norwich City at The Valley in a Championship fixture that carries real weight for both clubs at this stage of the season.

Nathan Jones's side come into this one without a win in their last five Championship outings, a run that has left them rooted in the lower half of the table and in need of a response in front of their home supporters.

Charlton's most recent outing ended in a 2-0 defeat to Watford, and their form across October has been difficult to defend — two draws and a loss from their last three league games tell the story of a team struggling for consistency.

Norwich arrive under Philippe Clement carrying their own problems. The Canaries have lost four consecutive Championship matches and head to south-east London with confidence fragile after conceding eight goals across those four defeats.

Their last result was a 1-0 loss at Portsmouth, and a 5-0 Carabao Cup defeat to Manchester City earlier in the campaign added to a difficult period for Clement's squad.

Two teams in poor form meeting in the bottom half of the Championship makes this a fixture with genuine stakes — a result either way could shift the mood considerably in both camps.

Here is everything you need to know about where to watch Charlton Athletic vs Norwich City.

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How to watch Charlton Athletic vs Norwich City with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

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A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Charlton Athletic vs Norwich City Probable lineups

Manager

  • N. Jones

Nathan Jones has not confirmed his probable lineup ahead of the match, and no injury or suspension information has been provided for Charlton Athletic at this stage. Further team news updates are expected closer to kick-off.

Philippe Clement's Norwich City squad is similarly light on confirmed details, with no probable lineup, injuries, or suspensions listed. Updates will be added as they become available.

Form

CHA

CHA - Form

POR
D0-0
CAC
L3-1
BRC
D1-1
BUR
D2-2
WAT
L2-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
4/8
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
3/5
NOR

NOR - Form

MCI
L5-0
BOL
L3-4
SWA
L2-1
SOU
L0-1
POR
L0-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
4/13
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Charlton have not won any of their last five Championship matches, recording one loss, three draws, and one further loss across that run — a record of zero wins, three draws, and two defeats. Their most recent game ended in a 2-0 defeat to Watford, and they also lost 3-1 to Cardiff City in September. The Addicks drew 2-2 with Burnley and 1-1 with Bristol City during that stretch, and shared a goalless draw with Portsmouth. Across those five matches, Charlton scored four goals and conceded eight.

Norwich have lost all five of their most recent matches across all competitions. Their last Championship outing ended in a 1-0 defeat at Portsmouth, and they also lost 1-0 to Southampton and 2-1 to Swansea City. A 3-4 loss to Bolton Wanderers and a 5-0 Carabao Cup defeat to Manchester City complete a difficult run. The Canaries scored just two Championship goals across their last four league games while conceding seven.

Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head

Charlton AthleticDrawNorwich City
1
0
4
Championship
Charlton Athletic badge
Charlton Athletic
CHA
0
Norwich City badge
Norwich City
NOR
1
FT
Championship
Norwich City badge
Norwich City
NOR
1
Charlton Athletic badge
Charlton Athletic
CHA
0
FT
FA Cup
Charlton Athletic badge
Charlton Athletic
CHA
0
Norwich City badge
Norwich City
NOR
1
FT
Club Friendlies
Charlton Athletic badge
Charlton Athletic
CHA
1
Norwich City badge
Norwich City
NOR
0
FT
Carabao Cup
Norwich City badge
Norwich City
NOR
4
Charlton Athletic badge
Charlton Athletic
CHA
1
FT
2Goals Scored7
Games over 2.5 goals1/5
Both teams scored1/5

The most recent meeting between these two clubs came in the Championship on 21 March 2026, when Norwich City won 1-0 at The Valley. Before that, Norwich also won 1-0 when hosting Charlton on 26 December 2025. Across the five head-to-head matches in the dataset, Norwich have won four times — including an FA Cup tie in January 2022 — with Charlton's only victory coming in a pre-season friendly in July 2018.

Standings

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
MiddlesbroughMiddlesbroughMID
127412717+1025
W
D
W
W
D
2
Swansea CitySwansea CitySWA
11722168+823
L
W
W
W
W
3
West Ham UnitedWest Ham UnitedWHU
116413012+1822
W
W
D
D
W
4
Birmingham CityBirmingham CityBIR
115512011+920
W
W
W
D
W
5
West Bromwich AlbionWest Bromwich AlbionWBA
116231512+320
W
W
L
L
D
6
Stoke CityStoke CitySTK
116141816+219
W
L
W
W
W
7
Wolverhampton WanderersWolverhampton WanderersWOL
115331916+318
D
W
L
L
W
8
SouthamptonSouthamptonSOU
116322110+1117
D
W
W
L
W
9
Queens Park RangersQueens Park RangersQPR
114521512+317
L
W
D
D
D
10
Blackburn RoversBlackburn RoversBLB
114341716+115
L
W
W
D
W
11
Sheffield UnitedSheffield UnitedSHU
114341514+115
W
L
W
L
L
12
MillwallMillwallMIL
114341818015
D
L
W
D
D
13
PortsmouthPortsmouthPOR
114341414015
D
W
W
L
D
14
WrexhamWrexhamWRE
113531516-114
W
L
D
W
L
15
Bristol CityBristol CityBRC
114251215-314
L
L
D
W
L
16
Charlton AthleticCharlton AthleticCHA
113531015-514
L
D
D
L
D
17
Bolton WanderersBolton WanderersBOL
124261623-714
L
D
W
L
W
18
Lincoln CityLincoln CityLIN
11335919-1012
D
L
L
L
W
19
Cardiff CityCardiff CityCAC
112541817+111
D
W
L
W
L
20
WatfordWatfordWAT
113261019-911
W
L
L
L
L
21
Norwich CityNorwich CityNOR
113081721-49
L
L
L
L
L
22
BurnleyBurnleyBUR
111551621-58
L
D
W
D
L
23
Derby CountyDerby CountyDER
11137920-116
L
L
D
D
L
24
Preston North EndPreston North EndPNE
11119924-154
L
L
L
D
L
Promotion
Promotion Playoff
Relegation

In the Championship table, Charlton sit 16th while Norwich are down in 21st, meaning both clubs are operating in the bottom half of the division and will view this as a fixture they need to win to move away from the wrong end of the standings.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Charlton Athletic vs Norwich City today

NordVPN streaming online from abroadNordVPN
  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.
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